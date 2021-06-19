Ten honoured

Entornointeligente.com / Search form Search Main menu Home News Business Sports Columns Contact Us E-Paper Governor General, Her Excellency Dame Sandra Mason conferring the honour of knighthood, Knight Commander of the Most Distinguished Order of St. Michael and St. George on Sir Cuthbert Gordon Greenidge.

Ten honoured Sat, 06/19/2021 – 5:39am It was a special moment for ten Barbadians on Friday when Governor General, Her Excellency Dame Sandra Mason presented the Insignia to the recipients of awards in the 2020 New Year Honours.

This occurred at Government House and the day’s honourees were recognised for their contributions in fields such as sports, medicine, healthcare, education, music, law and the media.

In attendance at the proceedings were Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley and Minister with responsibility of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator Dr. Jerome Walcott as well as relatives of the honourees.

The Queen was graciously pleased on the advice of Her Majesty’s Barbados Ministers to approve that the ten honours be given. During proceedings, Barbados’ Governor General, Dame Sandra conferred the honour of knighthood, Knight Commander of the Most Distinguished Order of St. Michael and St. George on Sir Cuthbert Gordon Greenidge. This was presented for his exceptional contribution to cricket and the development of sports.

Appointments in the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire to be an Ordinary Commander of the Civil Division of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire were given to: Bernell Arrindell for his outstanding contribution to the International Business Services and the Private Sector, Margrita Marshall for her outstanding contribution to the development of local gospel music and promotion of Christian values through music and Professor Velma Newton for her outstanding contribution in the field of legal education and the development of law libraries.

To be Ordinary Officers in the Civil Division of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire were: Dr. David Byer for his outstanding contribution in the field of emergency medicine, Sandra Field-Kellman for her sterling contribution in the field of Early Childhood Education and the Girl Guide Movement and Condé Riley for his significant contribution in the field of sports and in particular cricket administration.

Meanwhile, to be Ordinary Members of the Civil Division of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire were: Arthur Blackman for his significant contribution to broadcasting and mass communications, Desmond Crichlow for his dedicated service to tertiary education and his contribution in the development of information technology and Jean Holder for her sterling contribution to nursing, particularly in the field of obstetrics and gynaecology.

Addressing the gathering, Her Excellency Dame Sandra congratulated the recipients and she encouraged them to continue to do the work that they have started. She also encouraged them to continue to be proud Barbadians. (MG)

LINK ORIGINAL: Barbados Advocate

Entornointeligente.com