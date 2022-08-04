Temporary closure of Licensing and Inspection Centre

Entornointeligente.com /

The Traffic Department of the Royal Grenada Police Force notifies the general public that the Licensing and Inspection Centre at Dusty Highway, St George, will be closed from Friday, 5 to Thursday, 11 August 2022.

The public is advised that during the closure, inspection of motor vehicles will be conducted, at the Traffic Department Headquarters, Carenage, St George’s.

Normal operations at the Licensing and Inspection Centre will resume on Friday, 12 August 2022, at 8 am.

The Traffic Department apologises for any inconvenience caused.

Office of Commissioner of Police

