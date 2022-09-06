Teen’s killing threatens fragile peace in Trench Town

Entornointeligente.com /

The homecoming for an aunt turned tragic for 15-year-old Nevado ‘Teflon’ Maitland on Friday after a gunman on Fourth Street in Trench Town, Kingston, broke a truce and fired a single fatal round, which struck the unsuspecting teen.

His family told The Gleaner that the Tivoli Gardens High School student, who should have entered grade 10 when the new school year began yesterday, was not the intended target.

«When the shot fire, we never know nobody get shot. We think a inna the air the shot fire,» a relative said.

The resident said that although there had been a feud in the area for some time, tensions had been quelled and a sense of peace had engulfed the community. The shooting came as a shock.

«Is stray shot. It was like everybody was out here. Him aunty come back from foreign and dem a celebrate and him come out to meet him aunty … .

