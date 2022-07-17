Teen, man injured in separate St Thomas shootings

Entornointeligente.com /

The Seaforth community in St Thomas has been rocked by a spate of shootings over the last 24 hours.

Since Saturday night, three incidents took place in the community within the span of three hours.

The first, which occurred at 7:32 p.m., involved a 29-year-old man who was shot and injured in the vicinity of Blacksmith Lane.

It is reported that he was in his motor vehicle at the back of his premises when several loud explosions were heard.

Following checks, it was discovered that he received several gunshot wounds to his right upper arm.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com