Teen goes for drinks for mother’s birthday lime, robbed & shot

by An­na-Lisa Paul

A St Joseph teenag­er who was cel­e­brat­ing his moth­er’s birth­day and left to pur­chase ad­di­tion­al drinks as the lime con­tin­ued in­to the wee hours yes­ter­day morn­ing, was lat­er robbed and shot out­side a bar.

The 18-year-old of Llu­en­go Vil­lage, Mara­cas, re­mained ward­ed in a sta­ble con­di­tion at hos­pi­tal up to yes­ter­day.

The fam­i­ly were lim­ing around 12.02 am on Au­gust 7, when the teenag­er de­cid­ed to re-stock the dwin­dling liquor sup­plies.

Ac­com­pa­nied by a friend, the two went to Ru­mors Bar which is lo­cat­ed at the cor­ner of San Pe­dro and Mara­cas Roy­al Road, where they pur­chased a quan­ti­ty of al­co­holic and non-al­co­holic bev­er­ages.

As they ex­it­ed the bar and were about to re-en­ter the ve­hi­cle, two armed sus­pects ap­proached and be­gan shoot­ing at them.

As the dri­ver fell to the ground, the sus­pects ran off.

The friend placed the bleed­ing man in­side the ve­hi­cle and drove to the Er­ic Williams Med­ical Sci­ence Com­plex, Mt Hope, where the vic­tim was treat­ed for gun­shot wounds to the low­er left side of his back, two to the right up­per arm, and three to the low­er right side of his chest.

The teenage vic­tim was said to be in a sta­ble con­di­tion yes­ter­day.

In­ves­ti­ga­tions are con­tin­u­ing.

