Teen goes for drinks for mother’s birthday lime, robbed & shot

by Anna-Lisa Paul
A St Joseph teenager who was celebrating his mother’s birthday and left to purchase additional drinks as the lime continued into the wee hours yesterday morning, was later robbed and shot outside a bar.
The 18-year-old of Lluengo Village, Maracas, remained warded in a stable condition at hospital up to yesterday.
The family were liming around 12.02 am on August 7, when the teenager decided to re-stock the dwindling liquor supplies.
Accompanied by a friend, the two went to Rumors Bar which is located at the corner of San Pedro and Maracas Royal Road, where they purchased a quantity of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.
As they exited the bar and were about to re-enter the vehicle, two armed suspects approached and began shooting at them.
As the driver fell to the ground, the suspects ran off.
The friend placed the bleeding man inside the vehicle and drove to the Eric Williams Medical Science Complex, Mt Hope, where the victim was treated for gunshot wounds to the lower left side of his back, two to the right upper arm, and three to the lower right side of his chest.
The teenage victim was said to be in a stable condition yesterday.
Investigations are continuing.
