Teen among two gunned down in Olympic Gardens

A teen boy was among two males who were shot and killed in Olympic Gardens, St Andrew on Sunday evening

The gun attack happened along Rhoden Crescent, which is located off Bay Farm Road in the community.

Residents reported that explosions were heard some time before 8 o’clock and the police were summoned.

On arrival, the two were found suffering from gunshot wounds.

The scene was cordoned off by police investigators.

