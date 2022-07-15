Technology and policing

Entornointeligente.com /

Since the days of the blimp, lo­cal law en­force­ment has been at­tempt­ing to in­te­grate tech­nol­o­gy in­to polic­ing prac­tices with vary­ing de­grees of suc­cess.

The US$15 mil­lion air­ship, in­tro­duced as a sur­veil­lance ves­sel in 2002, was part of the crime-fight­ing ar­se­nal of the now dis­band­ed Spe­cial An­ti-crime Unit of T&T (SAUTT). How­ev­er, it was de­com­mis­sioned and even­tu­al­ly sold dur­ing the Peo­ple’s Part­ner­ship ad­min­is­tra­tion of Kam­la Per­sad-Bisses­sar, not too long af­ter they took of­fice in 2010.

The tech­no­log­i­cal op­tions cur­rent­ly be­ing ex­plored are the net­work of closed-cir­cuit tele­vi­sion (CCTV) cam­eras in­stalled at strate­gic lo­ca­tions around the coun­try and re­cent­ly ac­quired po­lice body-worn cam­eras.

How­ev­er, based on re­cent in­ci­dents, pub­lic ex­pec­ta­tion about the ef­fec­tive­ness of this equip­ment seems to ex­ceed the ca­pac­i­ty of the T&T Po­lice Ser­vice (TTPS) to use them to solve crimes and op­er­ate at ac­cept­able lev­els of trans­paren­cy.

A lot of the spec­u­la­tion and crit­i­cism fol­low­ing the re­cent po­lice-in­volved shoot­ing in which three young men were killed could have been avoid­ed had the of­fi­cers been us­ing body-worn cam­eras. But that type of footage does not seem to be avail­able and in­stead, in­ves­ti­ga­tors are re­ly­ing on CCTV footage to piece to­geth­er the se­quence of events that un­fold­ed so trag­i­cal­ly on that Sat­ur­day morn­ing.

Con­verse­ly, while the hit-and-run ac­ci­dent which claimed the life of GML free­lance sports pho­tog­ra­ph­er An­tho­ny Har­ris took place in an area which should have had prop­er CCTV cov­er­age—just across from Pres­i­dent’s House. How­ev­er, no clear footage was avail­able via the CCTV net­work and of­fi­cers re­lied on eye­wit­ness ac­counts and oth­er footage to help in track­ing down the mo­torist in­volved.

In that lat­ter in­ci­dent, act­ing Po­lice Com­mis­sion­er Mc­Don­ald Ja­cob cred­it­ed «good old po­lice work» for the ar­rest of a sus­pect.

The biggest con­cern in both cas­es is the ab­sence of vi­su­al and au­dio ev­i­dence to in­de­pen­dent­ly ver­i­fy events and en­sure jus­tice is de­liv­ered. This is crit­i­cal in these in­stances where lives were lost and there are nu­mer­ous calls for full pub­lic ac­count­abil­i­ty and trans­paren­cy.

To that end, the TTPS should en­sure there is a clear pol­i­cy for the use of these pieces of high-tech equip­ment to make polic­ing fair­er and more ac­count­able.

Ham­pered as they have been for years by an un­ac­cept­ably low de­tec­tion rate and lack of pub­lic con­fi­dence in the abil­i­ty of po­lice of­fi­cers to «pro­tect and serve with pride,» the op­por­tu­ni­ty to use these in­ves­tiga­tive tools to im­prove their crime-fight­ing ca­pa­bil­i­ties should not be wast­ed.

In oth­er polic­ing ju­ris­dic­tions, body-worn cam­eras and to a less­er ex­tent CCTV cam­eras have been used suc­cess­ful­ly to doc­u­ment in­ci­dents and de­ter un­pro­fes­sion­al, il­le­gal and in­ap­pro­pri­ate be­hav­iours by po­lice of­fi­cers and mem­bers of the pub­lic.

Their use led to few­er com­plaints about ex­ces­sive use of force re­ports by po­lice of­fi­cers and more ar­rests and con­vic­tions.

But to achieve these goals, the TTPS and oth­er pub­lic au­thor­i­ties in­volved in the man­age­ment of these cam­eras need to avoid past mis­takes. Ac­quir­ing high-tech equip­ment at great ex­pense to tax­pay­ers can quick­ly de­gen­er­ate in­to an ex­er­cise in fu­til­i­ty if time and re­sources are not in­vest­ed in main­tain­ing the equip­ment, stor­ing the enor­mous amount of in­for­ma­tion the cam­eras can col­lect and en­sur­ing of­fi­cers are pro­fes­sion­al­ly trained to use them.

Do not let these cam­eras suf­fer the fate of the blimp.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com