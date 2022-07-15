Technology and policing

Since the days of the blimp, local law enforcement has been attempting to integrate technology into policing practices with varying degrees of success.
The US$15 million airship, introduced as a surveillance vessel in 2002, was part of the crime-fighting arsenal of the now disbanded Special Anti-crime Unit of T&T (SAUTT). However, it was decommissioned and eventually sold during the People’s Partnership administration of Kamla Persad-Bissessar, not too long after they took office in 2010.
The technological options currently being explored are the network of closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed at strategic locations around the country and recently acquired police body-worn cameras.
However, based on recent incidents, public expectation about the effectiveness of this equipment seems to exceed the capacity of the T&T Police Service (TTPS) to use them to solve crimes and operate at acceptable levels of transparency.
A lot of the speculation and criticism following the recent police-involved shooting in which three young men were killed could have been avoided had the officers been using body-worn cameras. But that type of footage does not seem to be available and instead, investigators are relying on CCTV footage to piece together the sequence of events that unfolded so tragically on that Saturday morning.
Conversely, while the hit-and-run accident which claimed the life of GML freelance sports photographer Anthony Harris took place in an area which should have had proper CCTV coverage—just across from President’s House. However, no clear footage was available via the CCTV network and officers relied on eyewitness accounts and other footage to help in tracking down the motorist involved.
In that latter incident, acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob credited «good old police work» for the arrest of a suspect.
The biggest concern in both cases is the absence of visual and audio evidence to independently verify events and ensure justice is delivered. This is critical in these instances where lives were lost and there are numerous calls for full public accountability and transparency.
To that end, the TTPS should ensure there is a clear policy for the use of these pieces of high-tech equipment to make policing fairer and more accountable.
Hampered as they have been for years by an unacceptably low detection rate and lack of public confidence in the ability of police officers to «protect and serve with pride,» the opportunity to use these investigative tools to improve their crime-fighting capabilities should not be wasted.
In other policing jurisdictions, body-worn cameras and to a lesser extent CCTV cameras have been used successfully to document incidents and deter unprofessional, illegal and inappropriate behaviours by police officers and members of the public.
Their use led to fewer complaints about excessive use of force reports by police officers and more arrests and convictions.
But to achieve these goals, the TTPS and other public authorities involved in the management of these cameras need to avoid past mistakes. Acquiring high-tech equipment at great expense to taxpayers can quickly degenerate into an exercise in futility if time and resources are not invested in maintaining the equipment, storing the enormous amount of information the cameras can collect and ensuring officers are professionally trained to use them.
Do not let these cameras suffer the fate of the blimp.
