Pollard cameo takes down Pooran’s Kings XI

ABU DHABI, Unit­ed Arab Emi­rates, Oct 1, CMC – Kieron Pol­lard struck a late or­der Man-of-the-Match cameo as reign­ing cham­pi­ons Mum­bai In­di­ans re­bound­ed from their heart-break­ing su­per-over loss four days ago with a com­fort­able 48-run win over Kings XI Pun­jab on Thurs­day.

Show­ing no sign of any hang­over from the de­feat to Roy­al Chal­lengers Ban­ga­lore, Mum­bai flaunt­ed their bat­ting mus­cle to post an im­pres­sive 191 for four off their 20 overs at the Sheikh Za­yed Sta­di­um, with cap­tain Ro­hit Shar­ma top-scor­ing with 70 off 45 balls, count­ing eight fours and three six­es.

Even then, when left-han­der Is­han Kis­han per­ished for 28 off 32 balls at the start of the 14th over, Mum­bai were crawl­ing at 83 for two but Pol­lard’s ar­rival then changed the com­plex­ion of the in­nings.

The heavy­set right-han­der belt­ed an un­beat­en 47 from just 20 balls with three fours and four six­es, adding 41 for the fourth wick­et with Ro­hit and a fur­ther 67 in an un­bro­ken fifth wick­et stand with Hardik Pandya who blast­ed an 11-ball un­beat­en 30 with three fours and two six­es

With Mum­bai perched on 147 for four af­ter 18 overs, Pol­lard helped them gath­er 19 from the penul­ti­mate over from seam­er Mo­hammed Sha­mi, strik­ing bound­aries from the last three balls of the over

And Pol­lard then ripped in­to off-spin­ner Kr­ish­nap­pa Gowtham in the last over, clear­ing the ropes with the last three de­liv­er­ies of the over which leaked 25 runs

“It feels good. Ob­vi­ous­ly we were on the los­ing end in the last game or so you want to come out and get over the line and we need­ed some strong hit­ting in the back end,” said the West In­dies white ball cap­tain

“Af­ter 15 overs, we were [102] so we need­ed to step it up. We know we had a cou­ple overs to play with, the spin­ner still had an­oth­er over to bowl and once he had come on any­where be­tween 17 and 20, we def­i­nite­ly were go­ing to go max­i­mum.”

Amid the car­nage, West In­dies left-arm pac­er Shel­don Cot­trell proved out­stand­ing, con­ced­ing on­ly 20 runs from his four overs, while ac­count­ing for the wick­et of South African open­er Quin­ton de Kock off the fifth ball of the match with­out scor­ing

In re­ply, West In­dies left-han­der Nicholas Pooran stroked an at­trac­tive top score of 44 from 27 balls but it proved in vain as Kings XI de­clined to 143 for eight off their 20 overs

Pooran hit two fours and three six­es at num­ber four, post­ing 41 for the fourth with Aus­tralian Glenn Maxwell (11) be­fore falling to a catch at the wick­et off Aussie speed­ster James Pat­tin­son (2-28)

SCORES

Mum­bai In­di­ans 191/4 in 20 overs (Ro­hit Shar­ma 79, Kieron Pol­lard 47*; Shel­don Cot­trell 1-20, Mo­hammed Sha­mi 1-36) beat Kings XI Pun­jab 143/8 in 20 overs (Nicholas Pooran 44, Mayank Agar­w­al 25; Jasprit Bum­rah 2-18, Rahul Cha­har 2-26) by 48 runs

