Tears as Rachel laid to rest

Dressed in the out­fit she would have worn for her post-SEA pho­to shoot, 11-year-old Rachel Bhag­wan­deen was giv­en a beau­ti­ful send-off on Sat­ur­day that brought most, if not every­one, to tears.

Rachel’s favourite wor­ship songs were played and her stuffed an­i­mals and oth­er per­son­al items were placed in her fuch­sia pink cof­fin dur­ing her fu­ner­al ser­vice at her Fairview Lake, Freeport home.

«I nev­er in a mil­lion years would have think that I’d be stand­ing to do my daugh­ter’s fu­ner­al. There is some­thing I used to pray, I would say God don’t ever make me have to go through this, to bury one of my chil­dren…» re­called Rachel’s fa­ther, Pas­tor Kelvin Bhag­wan­deen. Like many oth­er rel­a­tives, both Bhag­wan­deen and his wife, Seema, were over­come with an­guish, with them on more than one oc­ca­sion falling to their knees and cry­ing.

