Tears as Rachel laid to rest

Sascha Wilson
Dressed in the outfit she would have worn for her post-SEA photo shoot, 11-year-old Rachel Bhagwandeen was given a beautiful send-off on Saturday that brought most, if not everyone, to tears.
Rachel’s favourite worship songs were played and her stuffed animals and other personal items were placed in her fuchsia pink coffin during her funeral service at her Fairview Lake, Freeport home.
«I never in a million years would have think that I’d be standing to do my daughter’s funeral. There is something I used to pray, I would say God don’t ever make me have to go through this, to bury one of my children…» recalled Rachel’s father, Pastor Kelvin Bhagwandeen. Like many other relatives, both Bhagwandeen and his wife, Seema, were overcome with anguish, with them on more than one occasion falling to their knees and crying.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian