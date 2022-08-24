Teams hopeful and excited ahead of the inaugural THE 6IXTY tournament

Entornointeligente.com /

BAS­SETERRE, St Kitts – The Bar­ba­dos Roy­als, Guyana Ama­zon War­riors, and Trin­ba­go Knight Rid­ers (TKR) are go­ing in­to the Women’s SKYEXCH 6IX­TY on Wednes­day with «bal­anced» teams fea­tur­ing in­ter­na­tion­al stars they hope will help them win the in­au­gur­al tour­na­ment.

The sev­en match­es in the fast-paced 60-ball con­test will all be played at Warn­er Park, with the fi­nal set for Au­gust 28.

Stafanie Tay­lor will lead an Ama­zon War­riors squad that in­cludes Sri Lan­ka Women cap­tain Chamari Atha­p­aththu who has made six in­ter­na­tion­al hun­dreds with an ODI high score of 178, South African seam bowler Ayabon­ga Kha­ka, and 16-year-old Isani Vaghela who has rep­re­sent­ed the US na­tion­al team.

The for­mer West In­dies Women cap­tain said the team was look­ing for­ward to ben­e­fit­ing from the skill and ex­pe­ri­ence of Atha­p­aththu, who has played in al­most 200 in­ter­na­tion­als; and Kha­ka, who has a T20 In­ter­na­tion­al bowl­ing av­er­age of 24.02 and an econ­o­my rate of 6.43.

«Watch­ing Kha­ka over the years and what she’s been do­ing for South Africa, she’s been do­ing re­al­ly good work and that will def­i­nite­ly help in our bowl­ing de­part­ment…and hope­ful­ly she gets some wick­ets un­der her belt as well,» Tay­lor said.

As for hav­ing Atha­p­aththu among her bat­ters, the cap­tain said: «I think that’s a big one for us at the top or­der, def­i­nite­ly bol­ster the bat­ting, and we look for­ward to her giv­ing us a good start and hope­ful­ly win us a ti­tle.»

The Ama­zon War­riors cap­tain said she was look­ing for­ward to the tour­na­ment, stress­ing that her squad would have to be tac­ti­cal, giv­en the lim­it­ed bat­ters in the com­pe­ti­tion. Un­der the rules of THE 6IX­TY, each bat­ting team has just six wick­ets.

«So you have to make sure that all your bat­ters get that op­por­tu­ni­ty to face as many de­liv­er­ies as pos­si­ble,» Tay­lor stressed. «I think it’s go­ing to be ex­cit­ing. We look for­ward to it.»

Anisa Mo­hammed, TKR’s vice-cap­tain, like Tay­lor, be­lieves her team has a good mix.

«We have pow­er hit­ters, we have good bowlers on our team, and we have a lot of play­ers with a lot of ex­pe­ri­ence un­der their belt, so we’re re­al­ly hop­ing that will be enough to help us get over the line in this tour­na­ment,» she said.

Among the TKR’s over­seas play­ers are New Zealand seam bowler Hay­ley Jensen who has played for both Mel­bourne Rene­gades and Ho­bart Hur­ri­canes in the Big Bash in Aus­tralia; South Africa Women’s cap­tain Sune Lu­us, a spin bowl­ing all-rounder; and US in­ter­na­tion­al medi­um pac­er Geeti­ka Ko­dali who was im­pres­sive at the re­cent Fair­break T20 tour­na­ment in the Unit­ed Arab Emi­rates.

«For some of our younger play­ers who have not played on the West In­dies team, to be able to share the same dress­ing room as these in­ter­na­tion­al play­ers is a big deal,» Mo­hammed said.

«I’m re­al­ly hop­ing that they can learn some­thing from these play­ers and that they’ll be able to im­prove on their game and some­day make it on­to the West In­dies team and be able to rep­re­sent at the in­ter­na­tion­al lev­el.»

Speak­ing specif­i­cal­ly about Jensen, who has 75 in­ter­na­tion­al caps, and Lu­us, with 17 fifties and four five-wick­et hauls at the in­ter­na­tion­al lev­el, the Trinida­di­an added: «They’re re­al­ly calm but good play­ers. We’re re­al­ly hop­ing that they’ll be able to make big im­pacts on this tour­na­ment and hope­ful­ly help TKR. They’re re­al­ly su­per­stars in their coun­tries and we’re re­al­ly ex­cit­ed to have them on our team.»

She said the unique rules of the tour­na­ment will make the com­pe­ti­tion in­ter­est­ing, specif­i­cal­ly the Pow­er­Play and Mys­tery Fan Ball.

Each bat­ting team has two Pow­er­Play overs and can un­lock a third Pow­er­Play by hit­ting two six­es in the first 12 balls. Ad­di­tion­al­ly, fans will vote for the tim­ing of a Mys­tery Fan Ball where a bat­ter can’t be dis­missed by the bowler.

«You’re go­ing to see pow­er hit­ting but you al­so have to see where the bat­ters can think through the game and get through the 10 overs,» Mo­hammed said.

«You al­so gonna have to see the bowlers think­ing as well so it’s go­ing to be re­al­ly in­ter­est­ing…. As bowlers we’re go­ing to have to think a lot. You’re go­ing to be see­ing a lot of vari­a­tions….. Al­so get­ting the fans in­volved with that no-ball free hit, you don’t know when it’s com­ing, you don’t know who’s go­ing to bowl that. So I think we have quite a num­ber of in­ter­est­ing rules in this tour­na­ment and I’m re­al­ly look­ing for­ward to that.»

Right-arm leg-spin bowler Afy Fletch­er, in the Bar­ba­dos Roy­als squad, said the in­clu­sion of Pak­istani bowl­ing all-rounder, Fa­ti­ma Sana and South African all-rounder Chloe Ty­ron would pro­vide a good op­por­tu­ni­ty for the younger play­ers to learn.

The fi­nal over­seas play­er for the Roy­als is Amer­i­can Un­der-19 play­er Snigdha Paul. The all-rounder im­pressed in the re­cent­ly con­clud­ed se­ries against the West In­dies Un­der-19 side, claim­ing four wick­ets with an econ­o­my rate of 2.92.

CMC

Squads

Bar­ba­dos Roy­als Women: Hay­ley Matthews (cap­tain), Shak­era Sel­man (vice-cap­tain), Fa­ti­ma Sana, Chloe Ty­ron, Snigdha Paul, Rene­ice Boyce, Mandy Ran­gru, Brit­ney Coop­er, Aaliyah Al­leyne, Shani­ka Bruce, Afy Fletch­er, Qiana Joseph, Japhi­na Joseph, Chinelle Hen­ry

Guyana Ama­zon War­riors Women: Stafanie Tay­lor (cap­tain), Sher­maine Camp­bell (vice-cap­tain), Chamari Atha­p­aththu, Ayabon­ga Kha­ka, Isani Vaghela, Rasha­da Williams, Rachel Vin­cent, Kay­cia Schultz, Chedean Na­tion, Cher­ry-Ann Fras­er, Shamil­la Con­nell, Kar­ish­ma Ramharak, Shabi­ka Gajn­abi, Zai­da James

Trin­ba­go Knight Rid­ers Women: De­an­dra Dot­tin (cap­tain), Anisa Mo­hammed (vice-cap­tain), Hay­ley Jensen, Sune Lu­us, Geeti­ka Ko­dali, Lee Ann Kir­by, Kyshona Knight, Ky­cia Knight, Natasha McLean, Shene­ta Grim­mond, Caneisha Isaac, Jan­nil­lea Glas­gow, Steffie Soogrim, Shawnisha Hec­tor

Sched­ule

To­day

Bar­ba­dos Roy­al vs Trin­ba­go Knight Rid­ers, 10 am

Guyana Ama­zon War­riors vs Trin­ba­go Knight Rid­ers, 12.30 pm

Bar­ba­dos Roy­al vs Guyana Ama­zon War­riors, 3 pm

To­mor­row

Bar­ba­dos Roy­al vs Trin­ba­go Knight Rid­ers, 3 pm

Fri­day

Guyana Ama­zon War­riors vs Trin­ba­go Knight Rid­ers, 3 pm

Sat­ur­day

Bar­ba­dos Roy­al vs Guyana Ama­zon War­riors, 3 pm

Sun­day

Fi­nal, 3 pm

