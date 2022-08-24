Teams hopeful and excited ahead of the inaugural THE 6IXTY tournament

BASSETERRE, St Kitts – The Barbados Royals, Guyana Amazon Warriors, and Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) are going into the Women’s SKYEXCH 6IXTY on Wednesday with «balanced» teams featuring international stars they hope will help them win the inaugural tournament.
The seven matches in the fast-paced 60-ball contest will all be played at Warner Park, with the final set for August 28.
Stafanie Taylor will lead an Amazon Warriors squad that includes Sri Lanka Women captain Chamari Athapaththu who has made six international hundreds with an ODI high score of 178, South African seam bowler Ayabonga Khaka, and 16-year-old Isani Vaghela who has represented the US national team.
The former West Indies Women captain said the team was looking forward to benefiting from the skill and experience of Athapaththu, who has played in almost 200 internationals; and Khaka, who has a T20 International bowling average of 24.02 and an economy rate of 6.43.
«Watching Khaka over the years and what she’s been doing for South Africa, she’s been doing really good work and that will definitely help in our bowling department…and hopefully she gets some wickets under her belt as well,» Taylor said.
As for having Athapaththu among her batters, the captain said: «I think that’s a big one for us at the top order, definitely bolster the batting, and we look forward to her giving us a good start and hopefully win us a title.»
The Amazon Warriors captain said she was looking forward to the tournament, stressing that her squad would have to be tactical, given the limited batters in the competition. Under the rules of THE 6IXTY, each batting team has just six wickets.
«So you have to make sure that all your batters get that opportunity to face as many deliveries as possible,» Taylor stressed. «I think it’s going to be exciting. We look forward to it.»
Anisa Mohammed, TKR’s vice-captain, like Taylor, believes her team has a good mix.
«We have power hitters, we have good bowlers on our team, and we have a lot of players with a lot of experience under their belt, so we’re really hoping that will be enough to help us get over the line in this tournament,» she said.
Among the TKR’s overseas players are New Zealand seam bowler Hayley Jensen who has played for both Melbourne Renegades and Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash in Australia; South Africa Women’s captain Sune Luus, a spin bowling all-rounder; and US international medium pacer Geetika Kodali who was impressive at the recent Fairbreak T20 tournament in the United Arab Emirates.
«For some of our younger players who have not played on the West Indies team, to be able to share the same dressing room as these international players is a big deal,» Mohammed said.
«I’m really hoping that they can learn something from these players and that they’ll be able to improve on their game and someday make it onto the West Indies team and be able to represent at the international level.»
Speaking specifically about Jensen, who has 75 international caps, and Luus, with 17 fifties and four five-wicket hauls at the international level, the Trinidadian added: «They’re really calm but good players. We’re really hoping that they’ll be able to make big impacts on this tournament and hopefully help TKR. They’re really superstars in their countries and we’re really excited to have them on our team.»
She said the unique rules of the tournament will make the competition interesting, specifically the PowerPlay and Mystery Fan Ball.
Each batting team has two PowerPlay overs and can unlock a third PowerPlay by hitting two sixes in the first 12 balls. Additionally, fans will vote for the timing of a Mystery Fan Ball where a batter can’t be dismissed by the bowler.
«You’re going to see power hitting but you also have to see where the batters can think through the game and get through the 10 overs,» Mohammed said.
«You also gonna have to see the bowlers thinking as well so it’s going to be really interesting…. As bowlers we’re going to have to think a lot. You’re going to be seeing a lot of variations….. Also getting the fans involved with that no-ball free hit, you don’t know when it’s coming, you don’t know who’s going to bowl that. So I think we have quite a number of interesting rules in this tournament and I’m really looking forward to that.»
Right-arm leg-spin bowler Afy Fletcher, in the Barbados Royals squad, said the inclusion of Pakistani bowling all-rounder, Fatima Sana and South African all-rounder Chloe Tyron would provide a good opportunity for the younger players to learn.
The final overseas player for the Royals is American Under-19 player Snigdha Paul. The all-rounder impressed in the recently concluded series against the West Indies Under-19 side, claiming four wickets with an economy rate of 2.92.
CMC
Squads
Barbados Royals Women: Hayley Matthews (captain), Shakera Selman (vice-captain), Fatima Sana, Chloe Tyron, Snigdha Paul, Reneice Boyce, Mandy Rangru, Britney Cooper, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shanika Bruce, Afy Fletcher, Qiana Joseph, Japhina Joseph, Chinelle Henry
Guyana Amazon Warriors Women: Stafanie Taylor (captain), Shermaine Campbell (vice-captain), Chamari Athapaththu, Ayabonga Khaka, Isani Vaghela, Rashada Williams, Rachel Vincent, Kaycia Schultz, Chedean Nation, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Shamilla Connell, Karishma Ramharak, Shabika Gajnabi, Zaida James
Trinbago Knight Riders Women: Deandra Dottin (captain), Anisa Mohammed (vice-captain), Hayley Jensen, Sune Luus, Geetika Kodali, Lee Ann Kirby, Kyshona Knight, Kycia Knight, Natasha McLean, Sheneta Grimmond, Caneisha Isaac, Jannillea Glasgow, Steffie Soogrim, Shawnisha Hector
Schedule
Today
Barbados Royal vs Trinbago Knight Riders, 10 am
Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders, 12.30 pm
Barbados Royal vs Guyana Amazon Warriors, 3 pm
Tomorrow
Barbados Royal vs Trinbago Knight Riders, 3 pm
Friday
Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders, 3 pm
Saturday
Barbados Royal vs Guyana Amazon Warriors, 3 pm
Sunday
Final, 3 pm
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian