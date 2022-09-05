Teachers not backing down, still boycotting classes as school reopens

Entornointeligente.com /

The Trinidad and To­ba­go Uni­fied Teach­ers’ As­so­ci­a­tion (TTUTA) is set and ready to boy­cott school re­open­ing to­day as it called on its mem­bers to use the day to rest and re­flect.

There had been calls by sev­er­al oth­er stake­hold­ers in the ed­u­ca­tion sec­tor for teach­ers to have a change of heart and not dis­ap­point the chil­dren on the first day of school, but the TTUTA pres­i­dent An­to­nia Tekah-De Fre­itas said yes­ter­day—on the eve of the new aca­d­e­m­ic school year—her mem­ber­ship is en­thu­si­as­tic to make its stand to­day.

«Enough is enough. They are all ready. They’ve been wait­ing for a long time and this will just be the first of many cours­es of ac­tion,» Tekah-De Fre­itas said.

But the TTUTA pres­i­dent said the day is meant for more than just teach­ers.

«It’s about re­flect­ing on what we as a coun­try see as the val­ue of ed­u­ca­tors and the val­ue of ed­u­ca­tion to Trinidad and To­ba­go. Is ed­u­ca­tion an in­vest­ment in hu­man cap­i­tal? Or is it some­thing mere­ly to be fund­ed to al­low chil­dren to be in a space while the par­ents work?» she said.

«Too of­ten, we are glo­ri­fied babysit­ters be­cause the par­ents have to do this and the par­ents have to do that.»

The call to boy­cott the re­open­ing of the new aca­d­e­m­ic year comes as the union re­jects the four per cent wage in­crease of­fer placed on the ta­ble by the Chief Per­son­nel Of­fi­cer (CPO). The TTUTA head said this pro­pos­al equat­ed to just a $200 or less in­crease for teach­ers at a time when the cost of liv­ing is in­creas­ing.

«What can we re­al­ly do with that giv­en the ris­ing cost for goods and ser­vices,» she said.

«The cost of fu­el has in­creased by four times al­ready in the last few years.»

Al­though the union is mak­ing a stance, Tekah-De Fre­itas said they are not closed off to fur­ther dis­cus­sions with the CPO.

In a state­ment on Sat­ur­day, The Joint Trade Union Move­ment (JTUM), Na­tion­al Trade Union Cen­tre (NATUC) and the Fed­er­a­tion of In­de­pen­dent Trade Unions and NGOs (FI­TUN) gave their full sup­port to TTUTA’s re­sponse to the CPO.

Min­is­ter of Ed­u­ca­tion, Dr Nyan Gads­by-Dol­ly said last week she is con­fi­dent teach­ers will act in the best in­ter­est of their stu­dents. Guardian Me­dia reached out to the Min­is­ter yes­ter­day to in­quire about con­tin­gen­cies put in place to su­per­vise chil­dren, how­ev­er, a re­sponse was not pro­vid­ed up to press time.

The Con­cerned Par­ents’ Move­ment (CPM) and Na­tion­al Par­ent Teach­ers As­so­ci­a­tion (NPTA) al­so ap­pealed to teach­ers to act in the best in­ter­est of their stu­dents.

Fol­low­ing the union’s call, many took to so­cial me­dia to ex­press their anger at the move.

Un­der an ar­ti­cle on CNC3’s page last Fri­day, Face­book user In­grid said she was a for­mer teacher. She told teach­ers to ei­ther do their job or leave the pro­fes­sion.

«The poor per­for­mance of the stu­dents is an in­dict­ment on teach­ers. As a for­mer teacher, the fo­cus was on ed­u­ca­tion for the chil­dren’s fu­ture as well as my fu­ture. Like I said to col­leagues at the school I taught at, if you stay in the staff room and choose not to go to class you will see the re­sults of your neg­li­gence on the front page of the news­pa­pers … tell me then how that will make you feel … a lot of the bur­glar-proof we in­stalling to­day is be­cause too many teach­ers failed. I know par­ents failed too but teach­ers have a spe­cial role …. Do your job or get out of the pro­fes­sion.!» she said.

A sim­i­lar sen­ti­ment was echoed by Par­ba­tee.

«There should be a pool of sub­sti­tute teach­ers ready to teach on such oc­ca­sions. Af­ter a pe­ri­od of pro­ba­tion should be hired to re­place delin­quent teach­ers,» she said.

An­oth­er so­cial me­dia user Mis­han­na, how­ev­er, de­fend­ed the union’s move. She ap­pealed to the pop­u­la­tion to un­der­stand teach­ers’ plight.

«Once again, most peo­ple will just read a head­line and run with it. The last time teach­ers re­ceived a raise was 2014 (which was retroac­tive from years be­fore). The same par­ents who bawl­ing about prices rais­ing in every­thing in­clud­ing school books, why y’all don’t un­der­stand it’s the same is­sue for teach­ers? I know a lot of good teach­ers who spend their per­son­al mon­ey on their stu­dents, who go above and be­yond, es­pe­cial­ly for the ones whose par­ents can­not af­ford cer­tain ne­ces­si­ties. Way to go Tri­nis. Shows how much val­ue y’all place on the ed­u­ca­tors of this coun­try,» she said.

An­oth­er com­menter, Tim­o­thy, said those who were an­gry with the move should be «in­struct­ing the pow­ers that be to re­spect and val­ue the con­tri­bu­tion of teach­ers and give them their just dues & maybe such in­con­ve­nience would not ex­ist.»

Thou­sands of stu­dents will re­turn to schools around the coun­try for the start of the 2022/2023 aca­d­e­m­ic year af­ter the Ju­ly and Au­gust va­ca­tion.

