Teacher robbed of almost $25,000 on way to bank

Entornointeligente.com /

A teacher was robbed at gun­point in Point Lisas on Wednes­day. The 48-year-old man told in­ves­ti­ga­tors that he parked at the First Cit­i­zens Lim­it­ed car park around 11 am and was walk­ing to­wards the bank when he was ac­cost­ed by two men. One of the men point­ed a gun at him and grabbed his pouch from his hand. The pouch con­tained $24,900.

The men then es­caped in a white Nis­san B15.

How­ev­er, of­fi­cers of the South­ern Di­vi­sion and Cen­tral Di­vi­sion Task Force in­ter­cept­ed the get­away car on the south­bound lay­by to the Tarou­ba Link Road and ar­rest­ed the three oc­cu­pants.

Po­lice found a to­tal of $14,826 in their pos­ses­sion.

No firearm was found.

The sus­pects are 31, 27 and 37 years old and live at Pic­ton Road, Laven­tille; Nel­son Street, Port-of-Spain and Jern­ing­ham Junc­tion, Cunu­pia.

PC Flem­ming is in­ves­ti­gat­ing.

Moru­ga fam­i­ly robbed by

bare­backed ban­dits

A Moru­ga fam­i­ly was robbed of thou­sands in cash and oth­er items dur­ing an ear­ly morn­ing home in­va­sion on Tues­day.

Ac­cord­ing to a po­lice re­port, around 2.30 am, a 47-year-old tech­ni­cian and his 37-year-old wife were awak­ened by a noise com­ing from the liv­ing room area of their Fifth Com­pa­ny Vil­lage, St Mary’s, Moru­ga Road home.

They went to in­ves­ti­gate and saw three men—one bare­backed and armed with a cut­lass and an­oth­er with a gun —in their home.

Dur­ing a strug­gle with the ban­dits, the tech­ni­cian was struck on his face.

The in­trud­ers then robbed him of a num­ber of items, in­clud­ing a wal­let with $1,300, a $4,000 bass am­pli­fi­er and a $700 Ama­zon Tablet.

His wife was robbed of two sil­ver rings, four gold rings, five gold chains, a quan­ti­ty of gold and sil­ver ear­rings and a gold beera to­geth­er val­ued at $10,000.

The cou­ple’s 16-year-old son was al­so robbed of $1,300 and a cell phone.

Po­lice said the thieves gained en­try in­to the house by pry­ing open a sheet of ply­board on the north­ern side of the house.

PC Ed­wards is in­ves­ti­gat­ing.

Princes Town woman tied up, beat­en, robbed by in­trud­ers

A 29-year-old woman was tied up and robbed at her Princes Town home by two men armed with a cut­lass and ham­mer.

Po­lice said the woman was at her home around 5.45 pm on Tues­day, when the men walked in­to her house through her front door, which was open. They or­dered her to lie on the ground, tied her up and ran­sacked her bed­room.

They took $25,000 worth of jew­ellery and two cell­phones val­ued at $3,400 and $600.

They made their es­cape through the back door that led to some bush­es.

PC De Fre­itas is in­ves­ti­gat­ing.

Woman al­leged­ly raped

by ex-boyfriend

Po­lice are in­ves­ti­gat­ing a re­port in which a woman was sex­u­al­ly as­sault­ed at her home by her ex-boyfriend.

The in­ci­dent took place last Sat­ur­day night.

The 39-year-old Bar­rack­pore woman told po­lice that she was at home when she heard her dogs bark­ing.

She went to in­ves­ti­gate and came up­on her ex-boyfriend on the porch.

She asked him why he was at her home and they be­gan ar­gu­ing about her be­ing in an­oth­er re­la­tion­ship. He then al­leged­ly as­sault­ed her, took off her clothes and raped her.

PC Fred­er­icks is in­ves­ti­gat­ing.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com