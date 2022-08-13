Teacher robbed of almost $25,000 on way to bank

A teacher was robbed at gunpoint in Point Lisas on Wednesday. The 48-year-old man told investigators that he parked at the First Citizens Limited car park around 11 am and was walking towards the bank when he was accosted by two men. One of the men pointed a gun at him and grabbed his pouch from his hand. The pouch contained $24,900.
The men then escaped in a white Nissan B15.
However, officers of the Southern Division and Central Division Task Force intercepted the getaway car on the southbound layby to the Tarouba Link Road and arrested the three occupants.
Police found a total of $14,826 in their possession.
No firearm was found.
The suspects are 31, 27 and 37 years old and live at Picton Road, Laventille; Nelson Street, Port-of-Spain and Jerningham Junction, Cunupia.
PC Flemming is investigating.
Moruga family robbed by
barebacked bandits
A Moruga family was robbed of thousands in cash and other items during an early morning home invasion on Tuesday.
According to a police report, around 2.30 am, a 47-year-old technician and his 37-year-old wife were awakened by a noise coming from the living room area of their Fifth Company Village, St Mary’s, Moruga Road home.
They went to investigate and saw three men—one barebacked and armed with a cutlass and another with a gun —in their home.
During a struggle with the bandits, the technician was struck on his face.
The intruders then robbed him of a number of items, including a wallet with $1,300, a $4,000 bass amplifier and a $700 Amazon Tablet.
His wife was robbed of two silver rings, four gold rings, five gold chains, a quantity of gold and silver earrings and a gold beera together valued at $10,000.
The couple’s 16-year-old son was also robbed of $1,300 and a cell phone.
Police said the thieves gained entry into the house by prying open a sheet of plyboard on the northern side of the house.
PC Edwards is investigating.
Princes Town woman tied up, beaten, robbed by intruders
A 29-year-old woman was tied up and robbed at her Princes Town home by two men armed with a cutlass and hammer.
Police said the woman was at her home around 5.45 pm on Tuesday, when the men walked into her house through her front door, which was open. They ordered her to lie on the ground, tied her up and ransacked her bedroom.
They took $25,000 worth of jewellery and two cellphones valued at $3,400 and $600.
They made their escape through the back door that led to some bushes.
PC De Freitas is investigating.
Woman allegedly raped
by ex-boyfriend
Police are investigating a report in which a woman was sexually assaulted at her home by her ex-boyfriend.
The incident took place last Saturday night.
The 39-year-old Barrackpore woman told police that she was at home when she heard her dogs barking.
She went to investigate and came upon her ex-boyfriend on the porch.
She asked him why he was at her home and they began arguing about her being in another relationship. He then allegedly assaulted her, took off her clothes and raped her.
PC Fredericks is investigating.
