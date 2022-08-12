Teacher robbed of $24,900

A teacher was robbed at gunpoint in Point Lisas on Wednesday. The 48-year-old man parked at the car park of First Citizens Bank Limited around 11 am and was walking towards the bank when he was accosted by two men. One of the men pointed a gun at him and grabbed his pouch from his hand.
The pouch contained $24,900. They then escaped in a white Nissan B15. However, officers of the Southern Division and Central Division Task Force intercepted the getaway car on the south-bound layby to the Tarouba Link Road and arrested the three occupants.
Police found a total of $14,826 in their possession. No firearm was found. The suspects are 31, 27 and 37 years old and live at Picton Road, Laventille, Nelson Street, Port of Spain and Jerningham Junction, Cunupia.
PC Flemming is investigating.
Reporter: Sascha Wilson
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian