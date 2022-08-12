Teacher robbed of $24,900

Entornointeligente.com /

A teacher was robbed at gun­point in Point Lisas on Wednes­day. The 48-year-old man parked at the car park of First Cit­i­zens Bank Lim­it­ed around 11 am and was walk­ing to­wards the bank when he was ac­cost­ed by two men. One of the men point­ed a gun at him and grabbed his pouch from his hand.

The pouch con­tained $24,900. They then es­caped in a white Nis­san B15. How­ev­er, of­fi­cers of the South­ern Di­vi­sion and Cen­tral Di­vi­sion Task Force in­ter­cept­ed the get­away car on the south-bound lay­by to the Tarou­ba Link Road and ar­rest­ed the three oc­cu­pants.

Po­lice found a to­tal of $14,826 in their pos­ses­sion. No firearm was found. The sus­pects are 31, 27 and 37 years old and live at Pic­ton Road, Laven­tille, Nel­son Street, Port of Spain and Jern­ing­ham Junc­tion, Cunu­pia.

PC Flem­ming is in­ves­ti­gat­ing.

Re­porter: Sascha Wil­son

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com