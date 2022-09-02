Teacher Resignations Since July Climb To 248

Entornointeligente.com /

Almost 250 teachers have resigned since July this year. Speaking in a back-to-school press conference on Thursday afternoon, Education Minister Fayval Williams said 248 teachers left Jamaican classrooms during the period July 1 to present. This is 81 more than the 167 teachers she reported had left the system up to August 22. Despite the increase in resignations, the minister said many of the vacancies have already been filled, however she did not give a specific figure. In Region Two, which comprises St. Thomas, Portland and St. Mary, Mrs Williams said 80 per cent of schools had replaced teachers who left the classroom. She cited two schools in the region, BoundBrook Primary and Port Antonio Primary, which she said were «two very large primary schools [that] have fully replaced their teachers who have resigned». The minister said 75 per cent of teachers in St. Mary, Hanover and Westmoreland have been replaced. The Education Minister also announced that the ministry will be launching a platform to allow prospective teachers to upload their resumes for viewing by principals to speed up the recruitment process.

