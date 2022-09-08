Tea drinkers enjoy possible health benefits, study suggests

Entornointeligente.com /

A cup of tea just got a bit more relaxing.

Tea can be part of a healthy diet and people who drink tea may even be a little more likely to live longer than those who don’t, according to a large study.

Tea contains helpful substances known to reduce inflammation. Past studies in China and Japan, where green tea is popular, suggested health benefits. The new study extends the good news to the UK’s favourite drink: black tea.

Scientists from the US National Cancer Institute used a large database project that asked about the tea habits of nearly a half million adults in the United Kingdom, then followed them for up to 14 years. They adjusted for risk factors such as health, socioeconomics, smoking, alcohol intake, diet, age, race and gender.

Higher tea intake – two or more cups daily – was linked to a modest benefit: a 9 to 13% lower risk of death from any cause vs non-tea drinkers. Tea temperature, or adding milk or sugar, didn’t change the results.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

