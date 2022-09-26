Taylor stars as WI avoid NZ sweep

Entornointeligente.com /

The West Indies Women’s team avoided the dreaded sweep as they were able to chalk up a four-wicket win over New Zealand (NZ) in the third and final One Day International (ODI) in Antigua and Barbuda yesterday to finish the series 2-1.

It was former captain Stafanie Taylor and current skipper Hayley Matthews who stood tall with the bat as their knocks of 51 and 40, respectively, enabled the hosts to chase down the 169 runs needed for victory.

That good work with the bat was set up first by some disciplined bowling by the regional side, who restricted the White Ferns to 168 all out in 48.1 overs. Spinners Matthews, Afy Fletcher, and Karishma Ramharrack all took two wickets each despite a fighting 53 from Lauren Down.

After deciding to take first strike, the visitors found themselves in early trouble, losing two wickets with just 19 runs on the board.

A 37-run third-wicket partnership between Maddy Green and Amelia Kerr steadied things somewhat before Shakera Selman had Green caught for 14.

