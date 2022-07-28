Taxpayers forced to wait for Johnson Smith C’wealth bid price tag

Entornointeligente.com /

Jamaicans will have to wait longer to get answers on the money spent by the Government to fund Foreign Affairs Minister Kamina Johnson Smith’s campaign for the post of Commonwealth secretary general.

The contest ended in defeat for Johnson Smith in June by the incumbent, Baroness Patricia Scotland.

Edmund Bartlett, leader of government business in the House, said Tuesday that Prime Minister Andrew Holness would respond, at the next sitting, to questions tabled by St Andrew South East Member of Parliament Julian Robinson on June 28.

Bartlett was responding to queries by Robinson about the prime minister’s overdue answers.

Holness should have delivered his responses on July 19.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com