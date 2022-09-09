Taxi Operator To Be Sentenced For Using Someone Else’s Driver’s Licence

Entornointeligente.com /

A taxi operator who racked up several traffic tickets using a driver’s licence which he found, is to be sentenced on October 27. Simon Smith pleaded guilty to 27 counts of false pretence when he appeared before Senior Parish Judge Lori-Anne Cole-Montague. It was reported that the complainant lost his driver’s licence in 2020. The licence was found by Smith who started using it. According to the investigating officer, the licence fell out of Smith’s car when he was stopped for a traffic breach this year. The police then noticed that the licence belonged to someone else.

LINK ORIGINAL: RJR News

Entornointeligente.com