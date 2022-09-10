Taxi Operator, Co-accused Remanded In Relation To Theft Of FLOW Cables

Entornointeligente.com /

A taxi operator who was held in connection with the theft and vandalism of cables belonging to telecommunications company, FLOW, is to remain behind bars until October 3 when an application will be made for bail. Shane Henry and his co-accused Tovona Nembhard, who are charged with conspiracy to commit larceny and conspiracy to steal, on Friday pleaded not guilty when they appeared in the Kingston and St. Andrew Parish Court. Mr. Henry’s attorney, Damian Heslop, argued that his client was taken to the location against his will. Mr. Heslop further argued that his client is a victim and not an accused. According to him, Mr. Henry was injured by the thieves who escaped. Reports are that about 3:00 a.m. on August 27, the police were on patrol along Ken Hill Drive, when they saw two men running from a motor car that was parked on the sidewalk. Another man was seen exiting a manhole. The police intercepted the car, searched it and found the cables. Mr. Henry and Miss Nembhard, who were inside the car, were arrested. Prior to remanding Mr. Henry and Miss Nembhard, parish judge Maxine Dennis-McPherson questioned whether the woman was also taken against her will at that time of the morning. Mr. Heslop insisted that she was a passenger and that he intends to make a bail application during the next hearing.

