Taxi group calls for revamping of National Road Safety Council

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Transport Operators Development Sustainable Services (TODSS), the group which represents taxi and minibus operators, is again calling for consideration to be given to a revamping of the National Road Safety Council. TODSS says this is to make it sustainable to deal with the intense level of road accidents and fatal crashes which left some 430 people dead on our roads last year.

“The Road Safety Council must be reformed to give groups a seat on the council who have an active road safety agenda. The council should facilitate the establishment of a road safety committee with clear operative objectives. There should be a distinct and defined objective between the Road Safety Council and the Road Safety Unit with more financial support going to the Road Safety Unit,” TODSS said in a news release.

“While we await the silver bullet Road Traffic Act, we have to hit the road and engage the people and the community,” the body said.

It added: “We have to stop the coffee-drinking meetings. On the eve of the prime minister-led National Road Safety Council meeting on Thursday, January 9, if serious and decisive action is not taken now with short, medium and long-term plans to reduce fatal crashes in the country, then we could see an increase in the number of traffic-related deaths this year.”

Adding that road safety is all our responsibility while urging the need to act now, TODSS said it will officially launch its 2020 National Road Safety Awareness Campaign Agenda on Sunday, January 19 at the Mountain View New Testament Church of God in Kingston.

