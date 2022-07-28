Taxi drivers urged to be alert after attempted robbery in Arima

Police are urging taxi drivers to be alert when accepting private hire jobs, after a TT Ride Share driver was nearly robbed after picking up three men on Tuesday night in Arima.
Investigators said around 8 pm, the 19-year-old driver, of Malabar, responded to a request for a pick-up at Green Street, Arima.
After he picked up three men, the driver was directed to drop them off at Semp Avenue.
As he neared the destination, however, the men announced a robbery and ordered him to stop, following which the right rear seat passenger grabbed him from behind in a headlock.
As the front seat passenger pulled out a gun and walked around to the driver’s door, the driver began fighting and accelerated.
Although he was beaten in the head, face, neck and back, the driver continued to speed up and honked the horn to attract attention. This prompted the two suspects in the back seat to jump out of the moving vehicle, leaving behind a cell phone.
The victim drove to the Arima Police Station where he reported the incident. Investigations are continuing.
Suspect held
minutes after robbery
In an unrelated incident, a Princes Town man was arrested minutes after he robbed a grocery in Curepe on Tuesday.
Police said the 23-year-old suspect, of Sisters Road, New Grant, was held walking along Broome Street, on his way to meet his accomplices.
The aggravated robbery occurred around 4.30 pm at the Hopeful Haven Grocery, Southern Main Road, Curepe.
The proprietress reported to officers that two men entered the grocery and purchased several items before exiting. Shortly after, they returned and the suspect pulled out a firearm and announced a hold-up.
The second suspect then proceeded to take the owner’s cell phone, which was valued at TT$2,700; TT$500; ten packs of Dunhill cigarettes valued at TT$390; six packs of Broadway cigarettes valued at TT$180; and five half packs of Mt Dor cigarettes valued at TT$65.
As the suspects exited the grocery, the owner raised an alarm and PCs Norville and Lezama, of the St Joseph CID, who were on mobile patrol, responded.
The officers then went to Broome Street and detained one of the suspects.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian