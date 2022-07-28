Taxi drivers urged to be alert after attempted robbery in Arima

Entornointeligente.com /

Po­lice are urg­ing taxi dri­vers to be alert when ac­cept­ing pri­vate hire jobs, af­ter a TT Ride Share dri­ver was near­ly robbed af­ter pick­ing up three men on Tues­day night in Ari­ma.

In­ves­ti­ga­tors said around 8 pm, the 19-year-old dri­ver, of Mal­abar, re­spond­ed to a re­quest for a pick-up at Green Street, Ari­ma.

Af­ter he picked up three men, the dri­ver was di­rect­ed to drop them off at Semp Av­enue.

As he neared the des­ti­na­tion, how­ev­er, the men an­nounced a rob­bery and or­dered him to stop, fol­low­ing which the right rear seat pas­sen­ger grabbed him from be­hind in a head­lock.

As the front seat pas­sen­ger pulled out a gun and walked around to the dri­ver’s door, the dri­ver be­gan fight­ing and ac­cel­er­at­ed.

Al­though he was beat­en in the head, face, neck and back, the dri­ver con­tin­ued to speed up and honked the horn to at­tract at­ten­tion. This prompt­ed the two sus­pects in the back seat to jump out of the mov­ing ve­hi­cle, leav­ing be­hind a cell phone.

The vic­tim drove to the Ari­ma Po­lice Sta­tion where he re­port­ed the in­ci­dent. In­ves­ti­ga­tions are con­tin­u­ing.

Sus­pect held

min­utes af­ter rob­bery

In an un­re­lat­ed in­ci­dent, a Princes Town man was ar­rest­ed min­utes af­ter he robbed a gro­cery in Curepe on Tues­day.

Po­lice said the 23-year-old sus­pect, of Sis­ters Road, New Grant, was held walk­ing along Broome Street, on his way to meet his ac­com­plices.

The ag­gra­vat­ed rob­bery oc­curred around 4.30 pm at the Hope­ful Haven Gro­cery, South­ern Main Road, Curepe.

The pro­pri­etress re­port­ed to of­fi­cers that two men en­tered the gro­cery and pur­chased sev­er­al items be­fore ex­it­ing. Short­ly af­ter, they re­turned and the sus­pect pulled out a firearm and an­nounced a hold-up.

The sec­ond sus­pect then pro­ceed­ed to take the own­er’s cell phone, which was val­ued at TT$2,700; TT$500; ten packs of Dun­hill cig­a­rettes val­ued at TT$390; six packs of Broad­way cig­a­rettes val­ued at TT$180; and five half packs of Mt Dor cig­a­rettes val­ued at TT$65.

As the sus­pects ex­it­ed the gro­cery, the own­er raised an alarm and PCs Norville and Leza­ma, of the St Joseph CID, who were on mo­bile pa­trol, re­spond­ed.

The of­fi­cers then went to Broome Street and de­tained one of the sus­pects.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

