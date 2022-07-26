Taxi driver released from prison for killing driver, says sorry to victim’s daughter

A 41-year-old former taxi driver from Chaguanas, who admitted to killing a fellow taxi driver by crashing his car into him after they had an altercation over parking, has been released from prison.
High Court Judge Lisa Ramsumair-Hinds yesterday ordered the release of Kenrick Noel, who had been on remand since the incident in January 2011, after ruling he had already served more than four years over his sentence for gross negligence manslaughter.
Noel was initially charged with Terrance Waldron’s murder but was allowed to plead guilty to the lesser offence under a plea agreement with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).
According to the summary of the evidence presented during the virtual hearing, the dispute between Noel and Waldron began while they were plying their cars for hire at the Chaguanas Taxi Stand at Broadway in Port-of-Spain.
Waldron reportedly requested that Noel move his car for him to park his properly, to avoid receiving a parking ticket from the police. Noel complied but Waldron was not satisfied with how long he took to do so and he (Waldron) slapped him with a wad of cash. The duo had a brief argument before Noel drove away. The duo met again later that evening at Busy Corner in Chaguanas.
Noel claimed he saw Waldron at the location when he arrived and he (Waldron) walked towards his vehicle with a piece of metal in his hand.
Noel claimed he was scared Waldron was going to attack him with the improvised weapon. He attempted to drive away and crashed into Waldron, who eventually died while undergoing medical treatment.
In deciding on the appropriate sentence for Noel, Justice Ramsumair-Hinds began with a 12-year starting point agreed to by his lawyer Michelle Ali, of the Public Defenders’ Department, and State prosecutor Ravita Persad-Maharaj as part of his plea agreement. Justice Ramsumair-Hinds reduced the starting point by two years based on the fact that Noel had a clean criminal record before killing Waldron and other mitigating factors.
In requesting the reduction, Ali noted that Noel did not have any disciplinary infractions in prison whilst awaiting trial and used the time to participate in numerous rehabilitative programmes.
«He has sought peace and patience through religion,» Ali said, as she noted he taught himself Hebrew and had passed on his knowledge to his fellow remand prisoners.
Justice Ramsumair-Hinds applied a one-third discount based on Noel’s guilty plea and he was left with a sentence of six and two-thirds years. As Noel had spent almost 11 years and six months on remand, he was immediately released.
During the hearing, Waldron’s daughter Jaelle, who was six years when her father was killed, was allowed to present her victim impact statement.
Jaelle claimed although her parents ended their relationship several years before Waldron’s death, he still played a role in her life. She said she would especially miss her father on special occasions such as birthdays and was disappointed he would not be able to see her graduate secondary school and enter university.
«People always say we have the same smile but I wish he was around so I could see it,» she said.
Noel then apologised to Waldron’s daughter and asked for forgiveness.
«It was something I tried to avoid but it just end up happening. I am sorry that she lost her father,» Noel said.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian