Taxi driver released from prison for killing driver, says sorry to victim’s daughter

A 41-year-old for­mer taxi dri­ver from Ch­agua­nas, who ad­mit­ted to killing a fel­low taxi dri­ver by crash­ing his car in­to him af­ter they had an al­ter­ca­tion over park­ing, has been re­leased from prison.

High Court Judge Lisa Ram­sumair-Hinds yes­ter­day or­dered the re­lease of Ken­rick Noel, who had been on re­mand since the in­ci­dent in Jan­u­ary 2011, af­ter rul­ing he had al­ready served more than four years over his sen­tence for gross neg­li­gence manslaugh­ter.

Noel was ini­tial­ly charged with Ter­rance Wal­dron’s mur­der but was al­lowed to plead guilty to the less­er of­fence un­der a plea agree­ment with the Of­fice of the Di­rec­tor of Pub­lic Pros­e­cu­tions (DPP).

Ac­cord­ing to the sum­ma­ry of the ev­i­dence pre­sent­ed dur­ing the vir­tu­al hear­ing, the dis­pute be­tween Noel and Wal­dron be­gan while they were ply­ing their cars for hire at the Ch­agua­nas Taxi Stand at Broad­way in Port-of-Spain.

Wal­dron re­port­ed­ly re­quest­ed that Noel move his car for him to park his prop­er­ly, to avoid re­ceiv­ing a park­ing tick­et from the po­lice. Noel com­plied but Wal­dron was not sat­is­fied with how long he took to do so and he (Wal­dron) slapped him with a wad of cash. The duo had a brief ar­gu­ment be­fore Noel drove away. The duo met again lat­er that evening at Busy Cor­ner in Ch­agua­nas.

Noel claimed he saw Wal­dron at the lo­ca­tion when he ar­rived and he (Wal­dron) walked to­wards his ve­hi­cle with a piece of met­al in his hand.

Noel claimed he was scared Wal­dron was go­ing to at­tack him with the im­pro­vised weapon. He at­tempt­ed to dri­ve away and crashed in­to Wal­dron, who even­tu­al­ly died while un­der­go­ing med­ical treat­ment.

In de­cid­ing on the ap­pro­pri­ate sen­tence for Noel, Jus­tice Ram­sumair-Hinds be­gan with a 12-year start­ing point agreed to by his lawyer Michelle Ali, of the Pub­lic De­fend­ers’ De­part­ment, and State pros­e­cu­tor Ravi­ta Per­sad-Ma­haraj as part of his plea agree­ment. Jus­tice Ram­sumair-Hinds re­duced the start­ing point by two years based on the fact that Noel had a clean crim­i­nal record be­fore killing Wal­dron and oth­er mit­i­gat­ing fac­tors.

In re­quest­ing the re­duc­tion, Ali not­ed that Noel did not have any dis­ci­pli­nary in­frac­tions in prison whilst await­ing tri­al and used the time to par­tic­i­pate in nu­mer­ous re­ha­bil­i­ta­tive pro­grammes.

«He has sought peace and pa­tience through re­li­gion,» Ali said, as she not­ed he taught him­self He­brew and had passed on his knowl­edge to his fel­low re­mand pris­on­ers.

Jus­tice Ram­sumair-Hinds ap­plied a one-third dis­count based on Noel’s guilty plea and he was left with a sen­tence of six and two-thirds years. As Noel had spent al­most 11 years and six months on re­mand, he was im­me­di­ate­ly re­leased.

Dur­ing the hear­ing, Wal­dron’s daugh­ter Jaelle, who was six years when her fa­ther was killed, was al­lowed to present her vic­tim im­pact state­ment.

Jaelle claimed al­though her par­ents end­ed their re­la­tion­ship sev­er­al years be­fore Wal­dron’s death, he still played a role in her life. She said she would es­pe­cial­ly miss her fa­ther on spe­cial oc­ca­sions such as birth­days and was dis­ap­point­ed he would not be able to see her grad­u­ate sec­ondary school and en­ter uni­ver­si­ty.

«Peo­ple al­ways say we have the same smile but I wish he was around so I could see it,» she said.

Noel then apol­o­gised to Wal­dron’s daugh­ter and asked for for­give­ness.

«It was some­thing I tried to avoid but it just end up hap­pen­ing. I am sor­ry that she lost her fa­ther,» Noel said.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

