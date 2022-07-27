TATT signs agreement with Any Connect Limited

The Telecommunications Authority of Trinidad and Tobago (TATT) and Any Connect Limited have signed an agreement, approving the first geolocation database administrator for White Space Devices (WSDs) in Trinidad and Tobago and the Region.
An official statement from TATT reports that the agreement was signed recently by TATT’s Chief Executive Officer, Cynthia Reddock-Downes, and Managing Director of Any Connect Limited, Elvin Bain.
TATT says the move is highly significant:
«This agreement, stemming from TATT’s regulatory framework to accommodate WSDs in Trinidad and Tobago is of great significance, as it authorises a third-party agency to administer a database service that will manage the dynamic assignment of available designated channels and associated operational parameters to WSDs.»
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian