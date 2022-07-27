TATT signs agreement with Any Connect Limited

Entornointeligente.com /

The Telecom­mu­ni­ca­tions Au­thor­i­ty of Trinidad and To­ba­go (TATT) and Any Con­nect Lim­it­ed have signed an agree­ment, ap­prov­ing the first ge­olo­ca­tion data­base ad­min­is­tra­tor for White Space De­vices (WS­Ds) in Trinidad and To­ba­go and the Re­gion.

An of­fi­cial state­ment from TATT re­ports that the agree­ment was signed re­cent­ly by TATT’s Chief Ex­ec­u­tive Of­fi­cer, Cyn­thia Red­dock-Downes, and Man­ag­ing Di­rec­tor of Any Con­nect Lim­it­ed, Elvin Bain.

TATT says the move is high­ly sig­nif­i­cant:

«This agree­ment, stem­ming from TATT’s reg­u­la­to­ry frame­work to ac­com­mo­date WS­Ds in Trinidad and To­ba­go is of great sig­nif­i­cance, as it au­tho­ris­es a third-par­ty agency to ad­min­is­ter a data­base ser­vice that will man­age the dy­nam­ic as­sign­ment of avail­able des­ig­nat­ed chan­nels and as­so­ci­at­ed op­er­a­tional pa­ra­me­ters to WS­Ds.»

