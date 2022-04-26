Tanya Stephens upbeat about new single, album and acoustic show

Entornointeligente.com /

A new album, new singles, and a live concert on Thursday at the Bamboo Splash Lawn are among the immediate and exciting plans for dancehall-reggae enigma Tanya Stephens.

The spunky Stephens, who some would describe as bellicose, was charming without even trying during her recent interview with The Gleaner . She is singularly focused on her own projects, and she remains bold about her own views on the oft-debated vaccine mandate and vaccine hesitancy, and within all of that is the ultimate entertainer who is a professional to the core.

Currently, Stephens is missing live shows and the interactions that she sees as essential to human existence and is not shy to say just that. Having been confirmed as the headliner of this week’s ‘Acoustics Live’ series at the lawn’s Barbican Road venue, the These Streets singer is so happy that she is almost walking on air. The series started off with a much-talked-about event last month that showcased emerging stars Yaksta, 10Tik, and Jahshii. The organisers shared that «there will be live showcases held on the last Thursday of each month with the crème de la crème talent of the reggae industry». Show time is 10 p.m.

«Mi miss the people,» she said bluntly. «I am really looking forward to the show. I can tell you categorically that the audience is my therapy. People see us and think that singing is a job. But the truth is that most of us in the creative arts are broken people, and as creatives we express, we recreate, and we fix ourselves through our art form. We are very human and we are emotional enough to express it.»

And she sought to clarify a particular misunderstanding.

