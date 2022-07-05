Tanker Operators Are Raking It In Sending Russian Oil To China

Entornointeligente.com /

1D 1M 3M 1Y All Charts Products Discussion Headlines 55 mins The World’s Third-Largest Economy Is Facing A Looming Energy Crisis 16 hours The Netherlands Calls On Large Energy Users To Reduce Consumption 17 hours India Will Not Lift Windfall Tax On Oil Firms Until Crude Drops By $40 18 hours Germany Considers Allowing Bailouts For Energy Firms 19 hours Norway Ramps Up Natural Gas Production To Combat Energy Crisis 20 hours Sweden And Finland Begin The Process Of Formally Joining NATO 21 hours German Union Head: Entire Industries Could Fall Because Of Gas Bottlenecks 22 hours Gazprom Demands Rubles For LNG 23 hours UK Gasoline Prices Surge To Record Highs 24 hours Venezuela’s Largest Oil Refinery Halts Production Amid Blackout 1 day Bezos Speaks Out Against Biden’s Anti-Oil Rhetoric 4 days Oil Should Stay In Triple Digits: Analyst 4 days India Slaps Windfall Tax On Oil Producers And Refiners 4 days Mexican President Looks To Inaugurate Unfinished Refinery 4 days Domestic Demand Helps Russian Oil Production To Rebound 4 days India Limits Fuel Exports 4 days Baltic States Ready If Russia Cuts Off Access To Power Grid 4 days California May Need Fossil Fuel Power To Avoid Blackouts 4 days Russia To Take Over Whole Sakhalin-2 Project 5 days Biden Says Americans To Suffer High Gasoline Prices For «As Long as it Takes» 5 days Federal Offshore Oil And Gas Auctions Could Be Limited To Gulf Of Mexico 5 days Uniper In Bailout Talks With German Government As Russia Cuts Gas Supply 5 days UK Ready To Pay Companies To Cut Electricity Consumption 5 days Environmentalists Speak Out As Armenia Restarts Controversial Gold Mine 5 days Can Putin Convince Tajikistan To Join The Moscow-Led Eurasia Economic Union? 5 days Europe’s Power Prices Surge As Market Fears Worsening Supply Crunch 5 days Suriname Prepares Major Oil Block Offering 5 days Gazprom Not To Pay Dividend For 2021 5 days Saudi Arabia May Raise Oil Prices For Asia Further 5 days Germany’s Diesel Situation Just Got Worse 6 days Oil Likely To Hit $200: SEB Group 6 days U.S. Could Release Even more Oil From Strategic Stockpiles 6 days Russia’s Oil Production Jumps By 5% In June 6 days Germany’s Energy Crisis Could Worsen Amid Low Wind Power Output 6 days India Sets Sights On Deepwater Basin In Oil Exploration Push 6 days Shell Warns Of Prelude LNG Disruptions 6 days UK Could Cut Gas Links To Europe If Severe Shortages Occur 6 days Norway Averts Oil Strike 7 days Oil Rises Further As API Reports Large Crude Draw 7 days IEA: Europe Will Have To Cut Gas Usage By Nearly One-Third 4 minutes The Federal Reserve and Money…Aspects which are not widely known 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy 12 minutes What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ? 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES 22 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages? 4 days Once seen as fleeting, a new solar tech proves its lasting power 6 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver – Technical Trading

