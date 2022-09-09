Tallawahs Suffer First Loss In CPL 2022

Entornointeligente.com /

The Jamaica Tallawahs suffered their first defeat of this season’s Caribbean Premier League (CPL) when they went down by 2 wickets to the St Lucia Kings at the Darren Sammy Stadium on Wednesday night. The Tallawahs who were sent in to bat posted 163-8 from their 20 overs. Raymon Reifer topscored with 62, while Imad Wasim chipped in with 20. Brandon King and Kennar Lewis also made 19 each. Scott Kuggeleijn took 3-20 and David Wiese 2-31 for the Kings. Jamaican Jeavour Royal also took 1-11 from his 3 overs. In reply, the Kings were reduced to 39-4 after 6 overs but recovered to achieve victory at 164-8 with one delivery to spare. Man of the Match Johnson Charles top scored with 66 as the Kings recorded their first win of the tournament. There were also useful contributions from Roshon Primus who made 22, as well as Tim David who chipped with 20 and Weise with 20 not out including the winning run. Mohammad Amir took 3-25 and Imad Wasim 2-15 .

LINK ORIGINAL: RJR News

Entornointeligente.com