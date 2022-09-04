Tallawahs remain unbeaten with win over Amazon Warriors

Entornointeligente.com /

BAS­SETERRE – Ja­maica Tallawahs ex­tend­ed their per­fect start to the Men’s Caribbean Pre­mier League with a four-wick­et win over a lack­lus­tre Guyana Ama­zon War­riors in St Kitts on Sat­ur­day.

Chas­ing 143 at Warn­er Park, Tallawahs got home with four balls to spare, to seal their sec­ond win of the cam­paign, af­ter beat­ing St Kitts and Nevis Pa­tri­ots by 47 runs in their open­er.

Rov­man Pow­ell led the run chase, top-scor­ing with an un­beat­en 44 from 38 balls while open­er Bran­don King fol­lowed up his half-cen­tu­ry in the first game with 32 from 25 de­liv­er­ies.

Tallawahs were forced to over­come an out­stand­ing spell from left-arm spin­ner Gu­dakesh Motie who snatched two for ten from his four overs.

Ear­li­er, seam­er Pak­istan pac­er Mo­ham­mad Amir claimed three for 22 and South African fast bowler Mi­gael Pre­to­rius, two for 35, as Ama­zon War­riors were re­strict­ed to 142 for six from their 20 overs.

Shim­ron Het­my­er struck 39 but the knock was a slow one re­quir­ing 45 balls while all-rounder Ro­mario Shep­herd blast­ed a rapid 17-ball 36.

Amir gave Tallawahs a su­perb start when he knocked over open­ers Paul Stir­ling (1) and Chan­dra­paul Hem­raj (2) to leave the in­nings at five for two in the third over.

Het­my­er, who hit two fours and a six, re­paired the in­nings in a 66-run, third wick­et stand with Shai Hope (25) and when both fell in the space of two balls in sep­a­rate overs with the score on 71, Shep­herd ar­rived to res­cue his side.

He belt­ed three fours and as many six­es, post­ing 51 for the fifth wick­et with South African Hein­rich Klaasen who struck 22 from 15 de­liv­er­ies.

In re­ply, Tallawahs found them­selves in a spot of both­er at 41 for three in the sev­enth over de­spite King’s en­ter­prise which was high­light­ed by four fours and a six.

But Pow­ell bat­ted with ma­tu­ri­ty, punch­ing one four and four six­es as he put on 29 for the fourth with Amir Jan­goo (15), 23 with Imad Wasim (18) for the fifth wick­et be­fore an­chor­ing an un­bro­ken sev­enth wick­et stand of 39 with cap­tain Chris Green (17 not out) which put Tallawahs over the line.

CMC

Scores:

AMA­ZON WAR­RIORS 142 for six off 20 overs (Shim­ron Het­my­er 39, Ro­mario Shep­herd 36 not out, Shai Hope 25; Mo­ham­mad Amir 3-22, Mi­gael Pre­to­rius 2-35) vs TALLAWAHS 143 for six off 19.2 overs (Rov­man Pow­ell 44 not out, Bran­don King 32; Gu­dakesh Motie 2-10). Ja­maica Tallawahs won by four wick­ets.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com