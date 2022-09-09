Tallawahs’ Release Nepalese Player Sandeep Lamichhane

Entornointeligente.com /

Jamaica Tallawahs Nepalese player Sandeep Lamichhane has been has been released from the franchise and is set to return home after he was accused by a 17-year-old girl of raping her in a hotel room in Kathmandu, according to news reports. The Indian Express along with other outlets have reported that a Nepali court issued an arrest warrant on Thursday for Lamichhane, the captain of the national cricket team. A 17-year-old girl, along with a guardian, filed a complaint against the player earlier this week, alleging that he raped her in a hotel room last month after they met and went out. Lamichhane was a unused player for the Jamaica Tallawahs for their 2 wicket defeat to the St Lucia Kings on Wednesday.

LINK ORIGINAL: RJR News

Entornointeligente.com