Tallawahs Make Winning Start To CPL 2022 Campaign

Jamaica Tallawahs got their 2022 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) campaign off to a winning start with a 47 run win over defending champions St Kitts and Nevis Patriots on Wednesday evening at Warner Park. Led by a belligerent half century from player of the match Brandon King the Tallawahs first posted 183-2 after being sent to bat. King top scored with 89 off 57 balls including 8 fours and 6 sixes. He shared in a 116 run opening stand with Kennar Lewis who made 48, while captain Rovman Powell contributed 30 from 15 balls. Jaden Carmichael and Dwayne Bravo had 1-22 and 1-46 respectively. The Patriots were then restricted to 136-8 in their reply. Sherfane Rutherford top scored with 33, while Andre Fletcher made 31. Pacer Nicholson Gordon bagged 3-32, while there were two wickets each for Imad Wasim and Migael Pretorius. The Tallawahs will be back in action on Saturday when they play the Guyana Amazon Warriors.

LINK ORIGINAL: RJR News

