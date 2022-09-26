Tallawahs, Kings claim point after no-result

Entornointeligente.com /

GEORGETOWN, Guyana, CMC:

A wet outfield caused by rain forced organisers to scrap yesterday’s Caribbean Premier League clash between Jamaica Tallawahs and St Lucia Kings at the Guyana National Stadium.

The no-result saw both teams pick up a single point in what was their final league game and the penultimate one of the group stage overall.

Kings remained second on nine points while Tallawahs also ended on nine but lie third due to an inferior net run rate.

In Saturday night’s late game, Guyana Amazon Warriors roughed up Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) to storm into the playoffs while condemning the multiple-time champions to their first-ever bottom-place finish.

