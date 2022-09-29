Tallawahs Beat Warriors To Reach CPL Final

Entornointeligente.com /

The battle for this year’s Caribbean Premier League title will feature the Jamaica Tallawahs against the Barbados Royals in the grand finale on Friday at the Providence Stadium.

The Tallwahs earned their place with a comfortable 37 run victory over the Guyana Amazon Warriors in their playoff on Wednesday night.

The Amazon Warriors who were set 227 to win, were restricted to 189-8 in their 20 overs.

Kemo Paul led the way with 56 off 37 deliveries, while Shai Hope weighed in with 31 against Chris Green and Imad Wasim with two wickets each.

Brooks had earlier scored his maiden T20 century to help the Tallawahs post a massive 226-4 after being sent to bat.

Brooks slammed an unbeaten 109 off 52 balls, while Imad Wasim made 41 not out off 15 balls to help the Tallawahs to the highest total of this year’s competition.

The two shared in a 103 run 5th wicket stand. Captain Rovman Powell had earlier made 37 off 23 balls against 2 for 43 from Romario Shepherd.

