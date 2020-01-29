Talks ongoing over Bajans stuck in China

Entornointeligente.com /

At least three Barbadian students are in Wuhan, China, which has been on a national shutdown in the wake of the virus outbreak last week.

Alexandria Payne and Jevon Hercules, who was visiting from Xiamen University in another region, are stuck in Payne’s apartment in the city; while a teenager is believed to be held up in his dorm at Wuhan University.

On Tuesday, relatives of Payne and Hercules pleaded with authorities to assist the Barbadians to either return home to the island or, at the very least, get out of Wuhan. (SDB Media)

Subscribe now to our eNATION edition for the full story.

For the latest stories and breaking news updates download the Nationnews apps for iOS and Android.

LINK ORIGINAL: NationNews

Entornointeligente.com