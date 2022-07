Entornointeligente.com /

Readers react via Twitter to the story ‘Auditor General: NSWMA paid $millions to undocumented contractors’. Here are the responses:

«The cycle continues. The cycle of corruption, I mean, nothing is being fixed. Nothing.»

– @Nothing2CNow

