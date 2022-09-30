Talkback Friday

Entornointeligente.com /

Question: Hurricane Ian brought heavy rainfall to Jamaica over the weekend and on Monday. Several areas were flooded. What do you think needs to be done to improve Jamaica’s preparedness for storms? Responses are from Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

«Engineer drainage systems and dams in the most severe areas. Engage in drain cleaning and expansion.» – @phillipsrulez

«Reorganise NWA.» – @AbiDontCare

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

