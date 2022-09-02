Talkback Friday

Entornointeligente.com /

Prime Minister Andrew Holness says dialogue has started for the mobilisation of state resources to address the aesthetics of the Washington Boulevard corridor in St Andrew. What are your thoughts on the project?

Get Spanish Town Road done! It’s poorly paved & doesn’t have the signage to tell motorists where to turn to go on the other side of the dual carriageway. Drivers who are right and drivers who are unknowingly wrong are in the same place. What do the collision stats say about Spanish Town Road? – @judithdenton4

We need a break from road congestion. For the last five years, there has been nothing else. Washington Blvd is a major thoroughfare. Spanish Town Rd has just been resurrected. Mandela Highway will be a pain! What is the PM thinking? No deliberations with road users? What’s GoJs agenda? – @lenawhyte

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com