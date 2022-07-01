Talkback Friday

Entornointeligente.com /

The prosecution is to seek the death penalty for 23-year-old Rushane Barnett, who has been charged with the murder of his cousins – a mother and her four children – in Cocoa Piece, Clarendon. Their throats were slashed. What are your thoughts?

The full extent of the law must be carried out, as in the death penalty. He must pay the ultimate price for this heinous crime! – @judy_schoenbein

If he does rightfully receive the death penalty, will they follow through and put him to death? Or will he be imprisoned and fed and live? What real deterrent is there for a heinous crime other than a stint in the jailhouse? Hang him, make it open to the public? – mi_nuh_kno

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com