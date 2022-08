Entornointeligente.com /

The Parish of the As­sump­tion cel­e­brat­ed their 70th An­niver­sary with the ben­e­fit con­cert Echoes of Love un­der the kind pa­tron­age of The Most Rev­erend Charles Ja­son Gor­don, Arch­bish­op of Port-of-Spain on Sun­day at Queen’s Hall, St Ann’s, on Sun­day.

GML pho­tog­ra­ph­er Mariela Bruzual cap­tured these im­ages from the re­cep­tion af­ter the show.

