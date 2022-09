Entornointeligente.com /

Europe is in the grip of its biggest energy crisis in decades with natural gas supplies from Russia becoming scarce. The annual inflation rate of energy prices in the EU reached 38.3 percent as of July, and natural gas and electricity prices jumped 52.2 and 31.1 percent respectively.

EU energy ministers will hold an emergency meeting on Sept 30 to approve new bloc-wide measures to pull down soaring gas and power prices.

