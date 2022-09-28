Take care of your heart to prevent dysfunction, disability and death

Entornointeligente.com /

YOUR HEART works every second of the day to keep you alive! Prevention and early detection of heart disease and the associated risk factors (like obesity, high cholesterol, hypertension and diabetes) are, therefore, essential to help keep your heart in good health.

Heart disease consists of a range of health conditions that affect the heart. It includes problems with your heart rhythm or pulse (arrhythmias), weakness or ineffective pumping of the heart muscle (heart failure, cardiomyopathy), narrowing or blockage of the blood vessels that supply the heart (ischaemic heart disease, heart attack), and defects of the heart walls and valves, among other conditions.

The hardening, narrowing and blockage of blood vessels over time (a process called «atherosclerosis») is the commonest cause of diseases of the heart and blood vessels – known as cardiovascular disease (CVD) – which include ischaemic heart disease (angina), myocardial infarction (heart attack) and heart failure.

Children may also have a heart defect from birth (hole in the heart) or develop rheumatic heart disease when they get older due to inflammatory damage to heart valves.

According to Dr Julia Rowe-Porter, medical epidemiologist in the Non-Communicable Disease and Injury Prevention Unit at the Ministry of Health and Wellness (MOHW), the heart is such a vital organ that we need to ensure that is in good working order and, where possible, prevent the development of heart disease that may cause severe dysfunction, disability and death.

