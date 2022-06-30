Tacbar – Raising the bar with tacos

Entornointeligente.com /

Highlighting the growing scope of gastronomic offerings in Jamaica, a new Mexican-themed bistro and bar appropriately named Tacbar recently opened at Devon House, the historical property synonymous with food, fun, and now fiesta.

Business partners PJ Wright and Carlton Hume wanted to ensure they didn’t create just another Mexican taco joint with guacamole and cheese-topped enchiladas and nachos, instead, the menu, which Wright describes as a «foodie playground at a lifestyle restaurant and bar», is art-like, inspired and quite original.

«The idea of pairing tacos and a bar just felt right. Giving persons food they can explore paired with fun cocktails is a concept that has been proven in the restaurant space to be welcoming to all,» added Wright.

There are tacos, of course, which are far more creative than the usual and often go far afield from Mexico, ‘the homeland of the tacos’, varying slightly in price from about $400 for the ackee and callaloo with candied plantain combination to $600 for the stout-braised oxtail tacos paired with chipotle chutney and tamarind sauce. Both the fried chicken with beet mayo, and the crispy pork belly cooked in honey, Hoisin BBQ sauce complemented with tomato salsa and slaw tacos are customer favourites. Depending on its availability, there is a mouth-wateringly tender ahi tuna taco that is officially on the must-try list. The waitress assigned will more than likely advise you to take a walk on the wild side (and save money) by ordering at least three of one or more types to tantalise all your taste buds.

The meat on the pork ribs covered in Hoisin-BBQ sauce fell off the bone. Other non-taco items like the chorizo smoked sausage burrito bowl came in a healthy serving, and callaloo which seems to be a popular menu item comes wrapped in spring rolls or is creamed into a dip with fresh herbs that goes well with the nachos that were all ‘muy delicioso’.

