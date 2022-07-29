T20 series win over India critical: Pooran

Entornointeligente.com /

PORT-OF-SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC):

Captain Nicholas Pooran on Thursday stressed the importance of winning the five-match Twenty20 International series against India, as West Indies attempt to bounce back from whitewashes in the one-day format.

The Caribbean side have lost their last four T20I series against India and, in fact, have only beaten the Asian powerhouses once in their last 12 meetings on bilateral tours.

Pooran said, even though West Indies had produced solid performances in the past, those had not translated into series wins and they hoped to alter this trend over the next several days.

«I guess the guys are always up for the challenge against India. They obviously want to show the world what they’re made of as well,» Pooran told a media conference on the eve of today’s match. The match bowls off at 9:30 a.m. Jamaica time.

