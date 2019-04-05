System mix-up caused incorrect publication of naturalisation notices

Entornointeligente.com / Minister of Citizenship, Winston Felix …Min. Felix slams Jagdeo for reckless comments A GLITCH in the computer system at the Advertising Department of the Guyana Chronicle was responsible for the incorrect names and photographs of persons seeking naturalisation status here, being published recently. General Manager (ag) of the Guyana National Newspapers Limited (GNNL), Ms. Donna Todd, explained that the incorrect information published on the individuals seeking naturalisation in Guyana was corrected within the days immediately after they were first carried. She reiterated that the errors were genuine mistakes which were corrected immediately. The issue surrounds two notices which were published during the months of February and March respectively. On February 6 and 7, 2019, a notice in the form of an advertisement bearing the name of Daniel Garcia Farres of Cemetery Road in Georgetown was published in the daily newspaper. That information was the CORRECT version of another advertisement which was published on February 4 and 5, 2019. On the latter dates, the photograph of Mr. Farres was incorrectly placed next to the name Gabriel St Juste of Mahaicony. A similar mistake was made in March. On March 29 and 30, 2019, another naturalisation notice in the name of Hajime Beltran Abreu of Owen Street, Kitty, Georgetown was published in the daily newspaper. That information was a CORRECTION of a similar advertisement which was published on March 27, 2019 when Mr. Abreu’s information appeared next to the name Rubesh Abdus of Tabatinga, Lethem. The management of the GNNL disputed comments made by the opposition this week regarding the notices. It was noted that although Opposition Leader, Bharrat Jagdeo, has indicated that the party was researching the issue, the group failed to notice that the corrected copies of the persons seeking naturalisation status were published following the mistakes. The GNNL management also noted that steps were immediately taken to ensure that there is no recurrence of such mistakes. Meanwhile, in a separate release, the Ministry of the Presidency, Department of Citizenship has refuted what it termed libellous claims made by Jagdeo, at his press conference on Wednesday April 3, which posited that the ministry is involved in fraudulent immigration practices owing to the mix-up with the notices. “The ministry would like to make it pellucid that all of the processes that the Department of Citizenship applies to applications for citizenship are enshrined in the Laws of Guyana – the Guyana Citizenship Act 1401.” Explaining the procedure, Minister of Citizenship, Mr. Winston Felix said that it “requires the applicant for naturalisation to publish their applications for naturalisation in one of the daily newspapers. The department has nothing to do with what appears in the Newspapers. If an error occurs in the publication, that is a problem for the newspapers and the applicant. They have to sort that out and clear up any error that may have occurred.” Felix referred to this newspaper’s acknowledgment that it was an error on our part, which was later corrected. Advertising Manager (Ag), Mr. Calvin Marks, also said that both applicants noted the mistake and the corrections were later made and published. “The ministry therefore takes umbrage to the opposition leader’s continuous spurious allegations and half-truths, and urges him to first make checks before rushing to judgement. The ministry noted that at the same press conference, Mr. Jagdeo said that his approach to questionable reports was first to “verify it” and to “do your own research” before publicising, and as such, it strongly encourages him to utilise his own advice.LINK ORIGINAL: Guyana Chronicle

