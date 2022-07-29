Sydney Pagon expands agro food processing curriculum

Entornointeligente.com /

Come September, students at Sydney Pagon Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Academy in St. Elizabeth will have the option of learning how to make cassava flour and tap into the economic potential of the local produce.

The school’s administrators said they are using the summer break which started in June as a testing phase, and are also going through the necessary certification processes before making it part of the school’s agro food processing curriculum.

Milbert Miller, principal, Sydney Pagon STEM Academy told The Gleaner that this new build-out in the school’s offering is as a result of the $47-million 2,200 sq. ft. Elim Agro-Processing Plant which was handed over to the school on March 24 by J. Wray & Nephew Limited Foundation.

The agro-processing plant has the ability to dry, mill, package and store items which would normally go to spoil.

J. Wray & Nephew Limited Foundation made the donation following the closure of the Appleton Estates Sugar Factory in 2020. Through this, the Foundation will continue to support the parish’s farmers, who now have the opportunity to offer value-added products, in addition to their primary crop production.

