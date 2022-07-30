SWRHA says patients now warded within 24 hours

Entornointeligente.com /

Many peo­ple dread vis­it­ing the San Fer­nan­do Gen­er­al Hos­pi­tal, as there are hor­ror sto­ries of hav­ing to wait more than a day with their ail­ments be­fore they can get a bed.

How­ev­er, South-West Re­gion­al Health Au­thor­i­ty (SWRHA) CEO Dr Bri­an Ar­mour says 96 per cent of pa­tients who vis­it the Emer­gency De­part­ment are on a ward with­in 24 hours. He said this was specif­i­cal­ly for pa­tient ad­mis­sion times to an in­pa­tient unit.

It was one of the im­prove­ments list­ed as he ad­dressed the SWRHA’s Pub­lic Board Meet­ing for the 2020-2021 fis­cal pe­ri­od at the San Fer­nan­do City Hall Au­di­to­ri­um on Thurs­day. It was the first in-per­son pub­lic board meet­ing in the last two years as the SWRHA had gone vir­tu­al due to COVID-19.

«For the pe­ri­od un­der re­view, 96 per cent of pa­tients, who were ad­mit­ted, were ward­ed with­in 24 hours,» Ar­mour said.

He said the tar­get is eight hours based on the com­plex­i­ties of the dis­eases or the num­ber of peo­ple seek­ing care. He said eight hours was ac­cept­able for a per­son en­ter­ing an Emer­gency De­part­ment to get to a ward.

Di­rec­tor of Health Dr Pravin­de Ra­moutar said wait time al­so de­pends on triage. A cat­e­go­ry one pa­tient who needs life-sav­ing at­ten­tion will get care faster. A cat­e­go­ry five might be some­one who could re­ceive care at a less­er fa­cil­i­ty. How­ev­er, there were few­er vis­its to Emer­gency De­part­ments.

Chair­man Va­lerie Al­leyne-Rawl­ins re­port­ed 170,210 pa­tient vis­its to five Emer­gency De­part­ments in 2021, com­pared with 234,071 in 2020.

«Through the over­sight of the board, we have been ad­vised that 96 per cent of pa­tients who were ad­mit­ted, were ward­ed with­in 24 hours af­ter ar­rival,» Al­leyne-Rawl­ins said.

While COVID-19 re­stric­tions af­fect­ed ac­cess to out-pa­tient clin­ics and elec­tive surg­eries, Ar­mour said the SWRHA car­ried out 57,117 tele­health con­sul­ta­tions to track pa­tients’ health.

Ar­mour re­port­ed that dur­ing fis­cal 2020-2021, the SWRHA spent $1.23 bil­lion to de­liv­er ser­vices. Per­son­nel emol­u­ments, in­clud­ing salaries and staff ben­e­fits, amount­ed to ap­prox­i­mate­ly $931 mil­lion, while goods and ser­vices amount­ed to rough­ly $217 mil­lion. COVID-19 ex­pens­es cost $87 mil­lion. It left the SWRHA with an over­all deficit of $97,152,611.

Ar­mour said funds re­quest­ed un­der the Pub­lic Sec­tor In­vest­ment Pro­gramme amount­ed to $52 mil­lion. The SWRHA spent 100 per cent of the al­lo­ca­tion on med­ical equip­ment up­grades, hos­pi­tal re­fur­bish­ment and phys­i­cal in­vest­ments.

«Con­tin­u­ous im­prove­ment leads to qual­i­ty care and im­proved out­comes and ex­pe­ri­ences for our pa­tients and clients. Giv­en our fis­cal re­al­i­ty, it is im­per­a­tive for health­care to fo­cus on val­ue for mon­ey and ef­fi­cien­cy to en­sure sus­tain­abil­i­ty.»

The SWRHA is the largest of the five re­gion­al health au­thor­i­ties and is re­spon­si­ble for pro­vid­ing health­care ser­vices to ap­prox­i­mate­ly 600,000 peo­ple who re­side in a ge­o­graph­i­cal ex­panse that cov­ers more than a third of Trinidad.

The pe­ri­od rep­re­sents the first re­port­ing year of the SWRHA’s strate­gic plan, 2020-2023. Ar­mour said there were sil­ver lin­ings de­spite the prover­bial dark clouds in­duced by the COVID-19 pan­dem­ic. He said the SWRHA made progress on sev­er­al strate­gic and op­er­a­tional de­vel­op­ments.

Pro­vid­ing some sta­tis­tics, Ar­mour said staff at­tend­ed to over 170,000 pa­tient vis­its to the Emer­gency De­part­ments, over 120,000 out-pa­tient clin­ic vis­its and over 280,000 pa­tient vis­its at pri­ma­ry health­care cen­tres. They treat­ed over 48,000 pa­tients ad­mit­ted to wards, per­formed over 9,000 surg­eries and de­liv­ered over 4,400 ba­bies. The SWRHA achieved an av­er­age in­fant im­mu­niza­tion rate of 92 per cent, to­tal­ly or par­tial­ly dis­pens­ing 94 per cent of all pre­scrip­tions. It con­duct­ed and processed over 1.7 mil­lion lab­o­ra­to­ry tests, over 200,000 ra­di­o­log­i­cal im­ages, and over 36,000 phys­io­ther­a­py ses­sions. The SWRHA al­so tend­ed to more than 5,000 pa­tient clin­ic vis­its for men­tal health ser­vices.

