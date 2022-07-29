SWMCOL moves to chase CharLIE away again with relaunch of campaign

Entornointeligente.com /

The Sol­id Waste Man­age­ment Com­pa­ny Ltd (SWM­COL) yes­ter­day re­launched its Chase Char­lie Away an­ti-lit­ter­ing cam­paign to in­crease and pro­mote sus­tain­able en­vi­ron­men­tal prac­tices and pro­mote re­cy­cling in the work­place.

The event, which in­clud­ed a walk from SWM­COL’s In­de­pen­dence Square, Port-of-Spain of­fice to the Min­istry of Pub­lic Util­i­ties in Wood­brook, fol­lowed the suc­cess of its in­tro­duc­to­ry phase in 2018, which saw gov­ern­ment min­istries and state agen­cies be­com­ing part of the Pub­lic Sec­tor Re­cy­cling Pro­gramme’s waste re­duc­tion and re­cy­cling ini­tia­tive.

Yes­ter­day’s re­launch sought to re­in­force the need for a clean and green scene.

Char­lie has been de­scribed as the ul­ti­mate lit­ter­bug and res­i­dent of il­le­gal dump­ing grounds, who de­plores clean spaces and prefers to wal­low in filth and garbage and whose favourite words are «Ugh» and «Phew!»

The pop­u­lar char­ac­ter was cre­at­ed in 1981 dur­ing SWM­COL’s first year of op­er­a­tion. Back then, it epit­o­mised the lack of re­spect for the en­vi­ron­ment. In ad­di­tion to be­ing des­ig­nat­ed pres­i­dent gen­er­al for life of the As­so­ci­a­tion of T&T Mess­mak­ers, Char­lie is al­so pres­i­dent of the Union of Lit­ter­bugs and Garbage Dumpers; cap­tain of the Rusty Tin Can Steel Or­ches­tra; man­ag­er of the Bro­ken Bot­tles Per­cus­sion­ists; keynote speak­er of the Save the Pot­hole So­ci­ety and pub­lic re­la­tions of­fi­cer of the Mos­qui­to Lar­vae Wa­ter Po­lo Club.

SWM­COL has part­nered with mu­nic­i­pal cor­po­ra­tions across the coun­try to trans­form the at­ti­tudes of cit­i­zens to­wards waste dis­pos­al and en­sure eco-friend­ly prac­tices are adopt­ed.

This comes from SWM­COL’s 2016 joint ini­tia­tive with the Tu­na­puna/Pi­ar­co Re­gion­al Cor­po­ra­tion and will be done on a phased ba­sis, which will stream­line the col­lec­tion of post-con­sumer bev­er­age con­tain­ers, in­clud­ing glass and plas­tic bot­tles, alu­mini­um cans and Tetra-pack car­tons.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

