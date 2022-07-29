SWMCOL moves to chase CharLIE away again with relaunch of campaign

The Solid Waste Management Company Ltd (SWMCOL) yesterday relaunched its Chase Charlie Away anti-littering campaign to increase and promote sustainable environmental practices and promote recycling in the workplace.
The event, which included a walk from SWMCOL’s Independence Square, Port-of-Spain office to the Ministry of Public Utilities in Woodbrook, followed the success of its introductory phase in 2018, which saw government ministries and state agencies becoming part of the Public Sector Recycling Programme’s waste reduction and recycling initiative.
Yesterday’s relaunch sought to reinforce the need for a clean and green scene.
Charlie has been described as the ultimate litterbug and resident of illegal dumping grounds, who deplores clean spaces and prefers to wallow in filth and garbage and whose favourite words are «Ugh» and «Phew!»
The popular character was created in 1981 during SWMCOL’s first year of operation. Back then, it epitomised the lack of respect for the environment. In addition to being designated president general for life of the Association of T&T Messmakers, Charlie is also president of the Union of Litterbugs and Garbage Dumpers; captain of the Rusty Tin Can Steel Orchestra; manager of the Broken Bottles Percussionists; keynote speaker of the Save the Pothole Society and public relations officer of the Mosquito Larvae Water Polo Club.
SWMCOL has partnered with municipal corporations across the country to transform the attitudes of citizens towards waste disposal and ensure eco-friendly practices are adopted.
This comes from SWMCOL’s 2016 joint initiative with the Tunapuna/Piarco Regional Corporation and will be done on a phased basis, which will streamline the collection of post-consumer beverage containers, including glass and plastic bottles, aluminium cans and Tetra-pack cartons.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian