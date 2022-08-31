Switzerland Scrambles To Keep Nuclear Plants Online

Entornointeligente.com /

Home Oil Prices Rig Count Energy Energy-General Oil Prices Crude Oil Heating Oil Gas Prices Natural Gas Coal Company News Interviews Alternative Energy Nuclear Power Solar Energy Hydroelectric Renewable Energy Geothermal Energy Wind Power Fuel Cells Tidal Energy Biofuels Environment Global Warming Oil Spills Geopolitics Africa Asia Europe Indonesia International Middle East North America South America Video Breaking News Premium Articles Community Trade Now My Account Latest Discussions Energy General Oil Stocks & Prices Other Energy Topics Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel All Prices OPEC Blends Canadian Blends U.S. Blends WTI Crude • 10 mins 90.20 -1.44 -1.57% Brent Crude • 17 mins 96.59 -2.72 -2.74% Murban Crude • 15 mins 98.56 -1.26 -1.26% Natural Gas • 10 mins 9.183 +0.141 +1.56% Gasoline • 15 mins 2.620 -0.074 -2.76% Louisiana Light • 2 days 94.28 -1.85 -1.92% Louisiana Light • 2 days 94.28 -1.85 -1.92% Bonny Light • 2 days 101.2 +0.50 +0.50% Opec Basket • 2 days 106.4 +1.56 +1.49% Mars US • 20 hours 89.89 -5.22 -5.49% Gasoline • 15 mins 2.620 -0.074 -2.76%

Marine • 2 days 102.6 +2.65 +2.65% Murban • 2 days 103.6 +1.98 +1.95% Iran Heavy • 2 days 97.80 +0.23 +0.24% Basra Light • 274 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78% Saharan Blend • 2 days 99.16 +0.37 +0.37% Bonny Light • 2 days 101.2 +0.50 +0.50% Bonny Light • 2 days 101.2 +0.50 +0.50% Girassol • 2 days 101.4 +0.48 +0.48% Opec Basket • 2 days 106.4 +1.56 +1.49%

Canadian Crude Index • 2 days 71.04 -5.19 -6.81% Western Canadian Select • 12 hours 77.54 -5.37 -6.48% Canadian Condensate • 12 hours 93.79 -5.37 -5.42% Premium Synthetic • 12 hours 92.04 -5.37 -5.51% Sweet Crude • 12 hours 89.94 -5.37 -5.63% Peace Sour • 12 hours 87.09 -5.37 -5.81% Peace Sour • 12 hours 87.09 -5.37 -5.81% Light Sour Blend • 12 hours 89.19 -5.37 -5.68% Syncrude Sweet Premium • 12 hours 92.74 -5.37 -5.47% Central Alberta • 12 hours 87.39 -5.37 -5.79%

Louisiana Light • 2 days 94.28 -1.85 -1.92% Domestic Swt. @ Cushing • 2 days 88.00 -5.50 -5.88% Giddings • 2 days 81.75 -5.50 -6.30% ANS West Coast • 3 days 108.6 +3.60 +3.43% West Texas Sour • 2 days 91.62 -1.65 -1.77% Eagle Ford • 2 days 88.12 -1.13 -1.27% Eagle Ford • 2 days 88.12 -1.13 -1.27% Oklahoma Sweet • 2 days 88.00 -5.50 -5.88% Kansas Common • 9 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35% Buena Vista • 2 days 100.4 +0.22 +0.22%

1D 1M 3M 1Y All Charts Products Discussion Headlines 25 mins BP’s Indiana Refinery Restarts After Fire 1 hour ExxonMobil Readies Lawsuit Against Russia Over Megaproject Exit 2 hours Oil Markets On Edge As Fed Signals More Rate Hikes To Come 3 hours UK Conservative Candidate Promises North Sea Oil Drilling Boom 6 hours OPEC+ Increases Its Oil Market Surplus Forecast By 100,000 Bpd 8 hours Nuclear Inspectors Head Into War Zone To Review Shelled Plant 10 hours Europe Must Prepare For Energy Rationing And Blackouts 12 hours Russia Officially Halts Natural Gas Flows Via Nord Stream 1 21 hours Oil Prices Continue To Shed Gains On Small Inventory Build 21 hours Iraqi Oil Exports Untouched As Al-Sadr Tells Protestors To Stand Down 1 day Croatian Energy Company Caught Up In Massive Gas Fraud 1 day Goldman Sachs: UK Inflation Could Break 22% If Gas Prices Remain High 1 day Russia Claims Sanctions Are Preventing Gas Supply To Europe 1 day Beijing-Backed Hackers Launch Cyberattacks On Energy Projects In South China Sea 1 day EU Looks To Intervene In Energy Market Amid Skyrocketing Prices 1 day Japanese Firm Signs New LNG Deal With Russia’s Sakhalin-2 1 day Indiana Refinery To Restart Before Gasoline Prices Surge 1 day Confidential Report Reveals Iran Is Still Enriching Uranium 1 day At Least 15 Dead As Violence Erupts In Iraq’s Green Zone 2 days Pemex Sees Sizeable Increase In Crude Processing In July 2 days IEA: Russian Oil Output Still Exceeding Expectations 2 days Musk Goes Viral With Oil & Gas Tweet 2 days Ford Hikes Price Of New Mach-E EV By $8,000 2 days European Gas Prices Plunge As Germany Fills Storage Ahead Of Schedule 2 days Saudi Arabia Expected To Slash Oil Prices To Asia 2 days Baghdad In Crisis As Protesters Storm Presidential Palace 2 days Shell CEO: Europe’s Gas Crisis Could Continue For Multiple Winters 2 days High Fuel Prices Drive Record Profits For Chinese Oil Giants 2 days Iran Is Ready To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Oil Into The Market 2 days Oil Refinery Fire Sparks Fears Of A Fuel Shortage In Four States 2 days Renewed Violence In Tripoli Prompts Fears Of Libyan Civil War 5 days Oil And Gas Producers To Break New Cash Flow Records 5 days Czech Republic Calls Emergency EU Meeting On Energy Crisis 5 days Russia Is Flaring Natural Gas While Choking Supply To Europe 5 days BP Looks To Restart The Midwest’s Largest Refinery 5 days UK Household Energy Bills Will Triple On New Price Cap 5 days Gazprom: No NordStream 1 Turbines In Canada For Repair 5 days Germany Rethinks Gas Levy Following Major Outcry 5 days The Chinese Defense Firm That Shipped $1.5 Billion Of Venezuelan Oil 6 days Oil Prices Sink As Fed Speech Looms 3 minutes Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages? 6 minutes It’s ‘Foolish’ to Fight Dollar Dominance as Rally Picks Up Speed What do you think? Who benefits?l Who loses? 8 minutes «Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance» by Irina Slav 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES 3 days Wind droughts 3 days «The Global Digital ID Prison» by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com 3 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund… «Here Are The Winners And Losers In The ‘Inflation Reduction Act'»-ZeroHedge 1 day «How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID ‘benefits’ and money are accessible» 1 day Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver – Technical Trading

LINK ORIGINAL: Oilprice

Entornointeligente.com