Swim cap for black hair gets race approval after Olympic ban

Entornointeligente.com /

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — A cap designed for black swimmers’ natural hair that was banned from the Tokyo Olympics has been approved for competitive races.

Swimming governing body FINA said on Friday the Soul Cap was on its list of approved equipment.

«Promoting diversity and inclusivity is at the heart of FINA’s work,» executive director Brent Nowicki said in a statement, «and it is very important that all aquatic athletes have access to the appropriate swimwear.»

The London-based Soul Cap brand was designed larger than existing styles to contain and protect dreadlocks, weaves, hair extensions, braids, and thick and curly hair.

Last year, British swimmer Alice Dearing was refused permission to wear a Soul Cap in the 10-kilometre marathon swim in Tokyo, with FINA suggesting the size could create an advantage.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com