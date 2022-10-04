Swift responses by TTPS must continue

Entornointeligente.com /

While the death of any cit­i­zen is not a mat­ter to re­joice over, the re­sponse by the T&T Po­lice Ser­vice to yes­ter­day’s home in­va­sion in Ma­yaro that re­sult­ed in the death of four sus­pects is a small but wel­comed boost for law en­force­ment.

Cit­i­zens know very well that one swal­low does not a sum­mer make, and while they still have a long list of de­mands for those en­trust­ed to pro­tect and serve, yes­ter­day’s quick re­ac­tion, sim­i­lar to the one that claimed an­oth­er four ban­dits in the dead­ly Pen­ny­wise heist in La Ro­main two weeks ago, is what the pub­lic has been de­mand­ing of law en­force­ment for some time now.

Trinida­di­ans are not in­hu­mane peo­ple. We live by the rule of law that de­mands every­one op­er­ate with­in the law and be treat­ed just­ly and brought to jus­tice for vi­o­la­tions of the law.

But the rule of law has nev­er been a one-way street and when faced with gun-tot­ing ban­dits ter­ror­is­ing law-abid­ing cit­i­zens and threat­en­ing the lives of of­fi­cers, we ex­pect the po­lice to re­spond in with like force.

Nat­u­ral­ly, there is al­ways a pro­ce­dur­al course to fol­low in the wake of such in­ci­dents.

The fact that eight po­lice of­fi­cers were charged in the shoot­ing deaths of three men in Laven­tille back in 2020 and an­oth­er charge with the Rich Plain killing of PC Gilkes in April, af­ter po­lice in­sist­ed he was killed by a sus­pect, re­mind us to not eas­i­ly jump to con­clu­sions be­fore in­ves­ti­ga­tions are com­plet­ed.

Yet, the fam­i­lies and friends of those killed yes­ter­day should not be sur­prised if they find it hard to get an ac­com­mo­dat­ing ear from most of the pop­u­la­tion over the cir­cum­stances of these deaths. Cit­i­zens are sim­ply fed-up and dis­gust­ed by the crime sit­u­a­tion and while we un­der­stand the pain of al­so los­ing some­one, there may be few sym­pa­this­ers.

Dai­ly, so­cial me­dia is fed with CCTV footage of shoot­ings, rob­beries and mur­ders, with the per­pe­tra­tors tot­ing some high-pow­ered weapons with­out care about who is af­fect­ed, in­clud­ing chil­dren.

It’s nat­ur­al that these re­cent re­spons­es from the TTPS will be met with more praise than con­dem­na­tion. No ban­dit goes in­to a rob­bery ex­pect­ing to get caught but these in­ci­dents ought to send a mes­sage to them that the po­lice are pre­pared to act swift­ly and de­ci­sive­ly.

Na­tion­al Se­cu­ri­ty Min­is­ter Fitzger­ald Hinds sug­gests that these re­spons­es were the re­sult of changes in the strate­gic ap­proach­es po­lice are now tak­ing and re­cent im­prove­ments in in­tel­li­gence gath­er­ing. The Min­is­ter, of course, is in one of the best po­si­tions to know this, as he’s al­so well aware that pre­ven­tion is bet­ter than cure.

And while none of the vic­tims lost their lives in yes­ter­day’s in­ci­dent, the fam­i­lies of the two se­cu­ri­ty guards who died in the Pen­ny­wise heist and of the third who is be­ing nursed back to health may find lit­tle so­lace in the deaths of yes­ter­day’s per­pe­tra­tors.

It’s for this rea­son that while the po­lice must be giv­en cred­it for act­ing prompt­ly in La Ro­main and Ma­yaro, they must re­mem­ber that the pop­u­la­tion will not be sat­is­fied un­til the plau­dits for proac­tive ac­tion out­weigh the com­men­da­tions for the re­ac­tive ones.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

