SWF&Co. celebrates 30 years of communications business

SWF&Co. is celebrating 30 years of service to local, regional, and global clients as a leading enterprise in the field of public relations, marketing, and communications.
At a virtual ceremony to mark the occasion, SWF&Co. celebrated its employees and gave special recognition to its clients for their contribution to the economic and social development of Trinidad and Tobago and to corporate social responsibility.
In her video message to the clients, Sandra Welch-Farrell, founder and CEO of SWF&Co. thanked senior executives, business leaders, and well-wishers from as far as Tokyo, Beijing, Ireland, Germany, Italy, the UK, the USA, Argentina, Mexico and Jamaica.
She said: «Thirty years ago we made the courageous step of taking on the world and all the challenges of that time. With the rapidly changing circumstances across all spheres of human life, the question then was what precise role SWF&Co. could play as a network of communications professionals within the evolving maze of corporate challenges and opportunities.»
Welch-Farrell noted that the decision was no leap into darkness. «It was a bold and purposeful engagement of both the known and what was to come,» she said. «It was also the recognition of the two core features of our operation that would prove most paramount to our success – our culture as a company and the quality of the team we were to bring together in service to our clients.»
She also assured SWF&Co clients that the company remained committed to the dictum that «every person and every idea has value and that our achievements are only measurable through the successes of our clients.»
During her address SWF&Co. honoured many of its clients with awards. These were presented to:
● British Airways for Embedding Sustainability at an operational level;
● Digicel (Trinidad and Tobago) Limited for Revolutionary Support Strategies in the Telecommunications and Technology Sectors;
● The Delegation of the European Union to Trinidad and Tobago for Capacity Building Partnerships with Local Communities and NGOs,
● IGT for the most Advanced Technology Development Programmes;
● Marubeni for Outstanding Contribution to the Development and Sustainability of the Power Sector;
● The Massy Group for outstanding support to sustainable Corporate Social Responsibility programmes;
● Pan-American Life Insurance Group (PALIG) as a Leading Innovator in the Insurance Industry;
● Sanofi as a Leader in Oncology Research and Patient Care;
● UNILEVER Caribbean Limited for Innovation in Sustainable Products for Living;
● The Unit Trust Corporation for the most Indigenous Growth in the Financial Services Sector;
Recognition was also given to two individual clients:- Gordon Deane for his outstanding contribution as a national, and regional leader in the sphere of business; and Ronald Harford for his sterling contribution as a leading light in the financial services sector of Trinidad and Tobago and the Caribbean.
The virtual ceremony was also beamed to clients from the Diplomatic Corps and executives from the pharmaceutical, energy, telecommunications, insurance and airline industries.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian