SWF&Co. celebrates 30 years of communications business

Entornointeligente.com /

SWF&Co. is cel­e­brat­ing 30 years of ser­vice to lo­cal, re­gion­al, and glob­al clients as a lead­ing en­ter­prise in the field of pub­lic re­la­tions, mar­ket­ing, and com­mu­ni­ca­tions.

At a vir­tu­al cer­e­mo­ny to mark the oc­ca­sion, SWF&Co. cel­e­brat­ed its em­ploy­ees and gave spe­cial recog­ni­tion to its clients for their con­tri­bu­tion to the eco­nom­ic and so­cial de­vel­op­ment of Trinidad and To­ba­go and to cor­po­rate so­cial re­spon­si­bil­i­ty.

In her video mes­sage to the clients, San­dra Welch-Far­rell, founder and CEO of SWF&Co. thanked se­nior ex­ec­u­tives, busi­ness lead­ers, and well-wish­ers from as far as Tokyo, Bei­jing, Ire­land, Ger­many, Italy, the UK, the USA, Ar­genti­na, Mex­i­co and Ja­maica.

She said: «Thir­ty years ago we made the coura­geous step of tak­ing on the world and all the chal­lenges of that time. With the rapid­ly chang­ing cir­cum­stances across all spheres of hu­man life, the ques­tion then was what pre­cise role SWF&Co. could play as a net­work of com­mu­ni­ca­tions pro­fes­sion­als with­in the evolv­ing maze of cor­po­rate chal­lenges and op­por­tu­ni­ties.»

Welch-Far­rell not­ed that the de­ci­sion was no leap in­to dark­ness. «It was a bold and pur­pose­ful en­gage­ment of both the known and what was to come,» she said. «It was al­so the recog­ni­tion of the two core fea­tures of our op­er­a­tion that would prove most para­mount to our suc­cess – our cul­ture as a com­pa­ny and the qual­i­ty of the team we were to bring to­geth­er in ser­vice to our clients.»

She al­so as­sured SWF&Co clients that the com­pa­ny re­mained com­mit­ted to the dic­tum that «every per­son and every idea has val­ue and that our achieve­ments are on­ly mea­sur­able through the suc­cess­es of our clients.»

Dur­ing her ad­dress SWF&Co. ho­n­oured many of its clients with awards. These were pre­sent­ed to:

● British Air­ways for Em­bed­ding Sus­tain­abil­i­ty at an op­er­a­tional lev­el;

● Dig­i­cel (Trinidad and To­ba­go) Lim­it­ed for Rev­o­lu­tion­ary Sup­port Strate­gies in the Telecom­mu­ni­ca­tions and Tech­nol­o­gy Sec­tors;

● The Del­e­ga­tion of the Eu­ro­pean Union to Trinidad and To­ba­go for Ca­pac­i­ty Build­ing Part­ner­ships with Lo­cal Com­mu­ni­ties and NGOs,

● IGT for the most Ad­vanced Tech­nol­o­gy De­vel­op­ment Pro­grammes;

● Marubeni for Out­stand­ing Con­tri­bu­tion to the De­vel­op­ment and Sus­tain­abil­i­ty of the Pow­er Sec­tor;

● The Massy Group for out­stand­ing sup­port to sus­tain­able Cor­po­rate So­cial Re­spon­si­bil­i­ty pro­grammes;

● Pan-Amer­i­can Life In­sur­ance Group (PALIG) as a Lead­ing In­no­va­tor in the In­sur­ance In­dus­try;

● Sanofi as a Leader in On­col­o­gy Re­search and Pa­tient Care;

● UNILEVER Caribbean Lim­it­ed for In­no­va­tion in Sus­tain­able Prod­ucts for Liv­ing;

● The Unit Trust Cor­po­ra­tion for the most In­dige­nous Growth in the Fi­nan­cial Ser­vices Sec­tor;

Recog­ni­tion was al­so giv­en to two in­di­vid­ual clients:- Gor­don Deane for his out­stand­ing con­tri­bu­tion as a na­tion­al, and re­gion­al leader in the sphere of busi­ness; and Ronald Har­ford for his ster­ling con­tri­bu­tion as a lead­ing light in the fi­nan­cial ser­vices sec­tor of Trinidad and To­ba­go and the Caribbean.

The vir­tu­al cer­e­mo­ny was al­so beamed to clients from the Diplo­mat­ic Corps and ex­ec­u­tives from the phar­ma­ceu­ti­cal, en­er­gy, telecom­mu­ni­ca­tions, in­sur­ance and air­line in­dus­tries.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com