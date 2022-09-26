Swedish expert: Express vital to China, European economies

Entornointeligente.com /

The China-EU Railway Express is one of the success stories of China-Europe cooperation, said Hussein Askary, board member of the Belt and Road Institute in Sweden.

Askary shared data and cited Finnish town Kouvola’s story to demonstrate the contributions that the China-EU freight train service, as a significant part of the Belt and Road Initiative, has made to countries and regions on the route.

According to Askary, the express trains have secured the flow of goods amid the pandemic, showing that politicians and common people in the world should realize the importance of cross-nation cooperation and connectivity instead of naysaying the BRI.

LINK ORIGINAL: Chinadaily

Entornointeligente.com